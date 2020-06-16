/EIN News/ -- Press Release

Nokia to provide DCI networks to Tencent and Baidu

Nokia to provide optical data center interconnect (DCI) infrastructure for two of China’s leading cloud service providers

The Nokia webscale DCI solution is now present in 13 of China’s webscale providers, supporting applications from e-commerce to search and online gaming

16 June 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has been awarded two contracts with China-based webscale giants, Tencent and Baidu, for data center interconnect (DCI) network solutions. Tencent and Baidu will strengthen their already strong relationship with Nokia to build out their software-defined DCI infrastructure, providing them with the dynamic, massive-scale optical bandwidth needed to support growing cloud operations in China and the US.





Tencent and Baidu are two of the top four China-based webscale operators. Baidu is the number one search engine and Tencent leads in social media and online gaming. They have large cloud operations in China and abroad to support their global businesses. Connecting their very large data centers around the world requires ultra-high optical bandwidth and software-defined networking (SDN) that are highly responsive to the fast-shifting nature of cloud services.

China’s webscale networks support hundreds of millions of consumers as they shop online, search for information, share photographs and online game. Nokia’s webscale DCI solutions, which are based on the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Interconnect (PSI) and powered by the Nokia Photonic Service Engine (PSE), are also enabling webscale operators in China to support edge cloud applications such as Industry 4.0, AI, machine learning and autonomous driving. Nokia’s DCI and SDN solutions maximize capacity and agility, while simplifying and automating key operational functions for lower costs.

Nokia is a world leader in the DCI market with its solutions used worldwide by many webscale networks and large enterprises in the financial, healthcare, government, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors for business and mission-critical DCI applications.

Markus Bochert, President of Nokia Greater China, said: “We continue to expand our relationship with China’s webscale giants. Our leading DCI product portfolio and technology innovations in photonics and SDN controllers are key, as well as our strong R&D capabilities, globalized supply chain and highly responsive service teams. These latest contracts with Baidu and Tencent consolidate our presence in the webscale market in China, which we are confident will continue to flourish in the coming years.”

