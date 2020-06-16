arivis Unveils Multiuser VR For Volumetric Imaging

MUNICH, Germany, June 16, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- arivis, a software provider for visualization, analysis, and management of big image data, announces the new VisionVR 3.2, which now enables users to simultaneously experience 3D and 4D image volumes and surfaces in an immersive environment.

Meet collaborators in VR

Users of arivis VisionVR can meet in a virtual environment and work together on the same dataset. The new collaboration functionality includes:

Movement, scaling and clipping of data volumes occur in real time for all participants.

Intranet or Internet is configurable.

Users see each other’s position, view direction, and hand movement.

Collaborators can highlight dataset features for each other.

Virtual meetings will enable many new joint scientific discoveries and shared educational experiences!

Seamless connectivity of powerful imaging science tools

With this new version 3.2, arivis rebrands their VR solution as arivis VisionVR and the “Vision” branding becomes the home for the entire arivis imaging product family. WebView and ImageHub are now VisionHub.

These products each cover unique aspects of imaging workflows including VR-based exploration, local analysis and rendering, and server-based parallel computation. All results can be inspected and edited in arivis VisionVR and vice versa, user knowledge can be mapped onto images in VR and used by the other arivis Platform applications (e.g. AI-based image segmentation).

Please visit www.arivis.com to learn more.

About arivis arivis is a provider of a specialized imaging and compliance software for the life-, material-, and health-science industries, offering solutions for handling big image data without size constraints. It operates in two business segments—Imaging Science and Compliance.

The Imaging Science business unit offers a cutting-edge software platform for the acquisition, handling and analysis of a large variety of image data. Its revolutionary, award winning software enables users to visualize, distribute, explore and analyze multi-terabyte multi-dimensional (2D, 3D, 4D, 5D) image datasets from multiple imaging sources very fast and efficiently. Its solutions’ capabilities range from enabling customers to immersively explore MRT-/CT-images in healthcare to helping customers conduct non-destructive testing at unprecedented levels of efficiency in additive manufacturing processes. The current product offering includes arivis VisionVR, arivis Vison4D, and arivis VisionHub.

Contact

Laura Kössner Brand & Corporate Affairs Manager +49/ 89-413 245 815 laura.klementsits@arivis.com

Find us on: Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Keywords: Imaging, Three-Dimensional; Software; Computers; Internet; Tomography, X-Ray Computed; Artificial Intelligence

Published by B3C newswire and shared through Newronic®