/EIN News/ -- WISEKEY APPOINTS RICHARD VENIA AS U.S. SALES DIRECTOR

Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey“, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company announced today that it has appointed Richard Venia as Sales Director for U.S.

Mr. Venia is an international business professional with over 15 years of experience in Semiconductors and other high-tech industries. While most of Mr. Venia’s career has been in Silicon Valley and Hollywood, he has also worked in Japan.

In the realm of Cybersecurity, his professional experience includes:

Distribution Technology and Media Security Lab Manager at The Walt Disney Studios, where he was responsible for investigating circumvention technologies in support of content protection and antipiracy initiatives

Business Development Manager at Atmel Corporation where he was responsible for driving secure element solutions that provide security in IoT and automotive segments

Mr. Venia holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Michigan State University, has a background in IC design, and is currently studying for the CISSP exam to broaden his expertise in Cybersecurity.

Mr. Venia will be instrumental in the expansion of WISeKey business in North America and will join with Ben Stump and Steve Clark, the team we are building to expand our business in the region.

Bernard Vian, MD WISeKey Semiconductors said, “We are thrilled to have Richard joining our team. His international experience with prestigious companies, combined with his in-depth knowledge of cybersecurity, content protection and antipiracy will be highly valuable as we continue to build upon the solid foundation of WISeKey in the U.S. and continue our rapid global growth and expansion.”



Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey said, “Our investments in technology and cyber security have positioned WISeKey well to take advantage of the vast amount of opportunities on a global scale and monetize cyber security and the Internet of Things. The decision to establish a strong presence in U.S. reflects our commitment to long-term global growth and the North American market offers us access to significant expansion opportunities.”

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

