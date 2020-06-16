Financial Behavior Changes for Many in 2020

TFC Title Loans Logo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stimulus Prepaid Debit Card is Causing a Lot of Confusion: The good news is that many people have the right amount of skepticism about receiving unsolicited mail. The bad news is that some folks may have trashed a mailing that contained their stimulus payment thinking it was just a scam or junk mail. But what they received was a prepaid debit card loaded with the economic impact payments to individuals made available under the $2 trillion CARES Act. Adding to the confusion, some couples say their cards came with their names mixed up.

Stimulus Proposal: $10,000 in Credit Card Interest Relief: This proposal would have the federal government subsidize interest payments on consumer credit card charges while also capping interest rates and allowing consumers to fully defer minimum payments. These steps would help stem the impending credit crunch that has already started to hit many Americans and maintain an accessible lending mechanism readily available to 75% of Americans.

The Age of the Cryptocurrency: Consumers will always demand reasonable levels of privacy – something that has not always been granted to their finances. Cryptocurrencies hold the promise of creating a more open financial system with worldwide access, instantaneous fund transfers, lower costs, and vastly improved consumer privacy protections. PayPal’s entire brand is based on security. They emerged when the internet was a wild-west, to allow online citizens to make payments to vendors in good faith that they will not suffer negative consequences like scamming. As such, they have carried a reputation of security into the much more regulated online landscape.