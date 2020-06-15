Cultural Organizations in The Palm Beaches Announce Lineup of Summer Camps for Kids

Florida’s Cultural Capital® offers both in-person and virtual summer camp experiences

/EIN News/ -- Lake Worth Beach, Fla., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we shift from the school year to summertime, many families are looking for summer camps to provide their children with learning opportunities and enrichment. With continued concern around safety and social distancing protocols, many institutions have turned their summer camps into virtual programs, while others have worked toward offering traditional camps in the safest manner possible.

Many of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County’s cultural partners have adjusted summer camp programming to adhere to Florida’s statewide reopening and social distance protocols. These institutions know that parents and kids are eager to get out of the house and out for some summer fun, so they’ve created an exciting lineup of experiences available in person and via Zoom, for those who prefer to stay home.

Below is a sampling of the in-person and virtual summer camps in The Palm Beaches, Florida. For a comprehensive list, visit full list, please visit https://www.palmbeachculture.com/camps.

In-Person Camps

Ballet Palm Beach : There will be several summer intensive training programs available for ballet students, including both the Senior Ballet Intensive (ages 11 and up) and Junior Ballet Intensive (ages 7 to 10) from July 6 - 31. There will also be Fairy Tale Ballet (ages 3 to 6) workshops throughout July. For more information on the schedule and fees, please see the schedule of summer programming here.

: There will be several summer intensive training programs available for ballet students, including both the Senior Ballet Intensive (ages 11 and up) and Junior Ballet Intensive (ages 7 to 10) from July 6 - 31. There will also be Fairy Tale Ballet (ages 3 to 6) workshops throughout July. For more information on the schedule and fees, please see the schedule of summer programming here. Center for Creative Education: The center is offering in-person summer camp with Northwood Academy Academic Summer Camp for 1st - 4th graders now until July 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center also has Virtual Summer Courses for grades 6-12 available, including Creativity Lessons for Grade K-8 taught by CCE Teaching Artists, as well as 21st Century Skills Building classes and much more.

The center is offering in-person summer camp with Northwood Academy Academic Summer Camp for 1st - 4th graders now until July 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center also has Virtual Summer Courses for grades 6-12 available, including Creativity Lessons for Grade K-8 taught by CCE Teaching Artists, as well as 21st Century Skills Building classes and much more. South Florida Science Center & Aquarium : Virtual Camps are happening now for grades 7-12 and will transition to in-person camps on June 22. For more information and pricing on virtual and in person camps, please visit the registration page here. Virtual: Families will be able to safely pick up Camp-in-a-Box, which features the supplies needed for the at-home experiments for My Backyard, which runs June 15-19 and will explore Florida’s ecosystems. In Person: From anatomy to space and chemical reactions to coding, kids will find something they love. These lessons are split into two age groups, 7-9 and 10-12 with one-hour lessons. The dates run June 22 to August 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Virtual Camps are happening now for grades 7-12 and will transition to in-person camps on June 22. For more information and pricing on virtual and in person camps, please visit the registration page here.

Virtual Camps

Lighthouse ArtCenter : The interactive “ArtCamp in a Box!” is a carefully-designed camp that combines independent exploration, some parental supervision and optional instructor-led Zoom sessions. Each week, the “ArtCamp in a Box” will be available by mail or curbside pickup, and will include everything needed for the week, including a surprise character design project. There will also be optional, interactive, instructor-led Zoom sessions three times throughout the course of the week, which can be found on the schedule here.

: The interactive “ArtCamp in a Box!” is a carefully-designed camp that combines independent exploration, some parental supervision and optional instructor-led Zoom sessions. Each week, the “ArtCamp in a Box” will be available by mail or curbside pickup, and will include everything needed for the week, including a surprise character design project. There will also be optional, interactive, instructor-led Zoom sessions three times throughout the course of the week, which can be found on the schedule here. Manatee Lagoon , Loggerhead Marinelife Center, Lion Country Safari and the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society: Embark on an action-packed virtual summer adventure with this collaborative virtual camp experience that highlights wildlife and the environment, with morning schedules filled with animal observations, experiments, games, crafts and educational lessons hosted by educators from each organization. The schedule and registration information, as well as supplemental at-home activities, are available here. June 15 - 19 Week - Wild About Wildlife: Animals Big & Small June 22 - 26 Week - Wild About Wildlife: Amazing Mammals & Reptiles

Embark on an action-packed virtual summer adventure with this collaborative virtual camp experience that highlights wildlife and the environment, with morning schedules filled with animal observations, experiments, games, crafts and educational lessons hosted by educators from each organization. The schedule and registration information, as well as supplemental at-home activities, are available here. Palm Beach Photographic Centre: The Virtual FOTOcamp for Kids begins June 22 and runs through August 7. The professional instructors will present photography in a fun and engaging way while students explore new lessons in photography. Campers will have the opportunity to practice and submit their images for individual and group feedback. At the end, each student will have a body of work that represents their unique outlook on how they see the world. For more information, please visit the Virtual FOTOcamp overview here.

For more information on the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and a full list of summer camps please visit palmbeachculture.com/camps. For the full events calendar and more information on upcoming virtual events, please visit the events calendar at events.palmbeachculture.com.

###

About Florida’s Cultural Capital®

The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.

Attachment

Hannah Deadman-Arnst Cultural Council for Palm Beach County 561-471-1602 hannah@palmbeachculture.com Megan Bell Sharp Think 212-829-0002 x139 ccpbc@sharpthink.com