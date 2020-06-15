Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,580 in the last 365 days.

Bristow Group to Present at the 2020 J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), one of the largest helicopter operators in the world, will present a virtual presentation at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference held on June 16-17, 2020. Bristow’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Bradshaw, will present on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET and participate in investor meetings on June 16-17, 2020.

The accompanying investor presentation will be available on the Investor section of Bristow’s website at http://ir.bristowgroup.com/.

ABOUT BRISTOW GROUP
Bristow is the world’s leading provider of offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue (SAR) and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations worldwide. Bristow’s strategically located global fleet supports operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; as well as in most of the other major offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad. Bristow provides SAR services to the private sector worldwide and to the public sector for all of the United Kingdom on behalf of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

Investors
Bristow Group Inc.
Grant Newman
+1 713.369.4692
InvestorRelations@bristowgroup.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Bristow Group to Present at the 2020 J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.