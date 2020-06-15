Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Reminder: State Tax Returns and Payments Due July 15

The North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) issued a reminder today that state tax returns and payments are due one month from today on July 15, 2020. 

As part of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCDOR automatically extended the time to file tax returns from April 15 to July 15 for individual income, corporate income, and franchise tax to mirror the Internal Revenue Service deadline change.

The NCDOR also offered additional tax relief for many other tax types, including sales and withholding taxes, which is available here.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes online, which is more convenient, secure, and faster than paper filing. Direct deposited refunds are processed faster as well.

Most taxpayers can file online for free at: www.NCDOR.gov/NCfreefile

NCDOR phone numbers: General information: 1-877-252-3052; Individual income tax refund inquiries: 1-877-252-4052  

