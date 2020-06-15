Call Center Experiencing Technical Difficulties

The Department of Human Services (DHS) is currently experiencing technical issues with our Call Center software. This is impacting callers being able to connect with DHS workers. The agency is actively working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.

Our online Customer Portal is still available at www.dhs.ri.gov, Apply Now link where you can apply/renew benefits, check the status of an application, upload documents, read notices and report a change. We apologize for this temporary inconvenience.