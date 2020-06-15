Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,568 in the last 365 days.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Investors, Have You Suffered Losses on Your Investment? You may be eligible to participate in a class action to recover your losses and protect the stock market

/EIN News/ -- Click here to contact the Portnoy Law Firm and participate in the action.

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into alleged violations of securities laws, and may file a lawsuit on behalf of investors to recover losses suffered by investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, including eligibility for appointment as a class representative.

The investigation focuses on whether Co-Diagnostics, Inc. through its officers misled investors regarding the reliability and accuracy of the company’s testing for COVID-19. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the company’s statements that its tests were 100% accurate in fact misled investors and improperly inflated the price of the stock.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors from around the world and specializes in securities class actions and shareholder rights litigation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Primary Logo

You just read:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Investors, Have You Suffered Losses on Your Investment? You may be eligible to participate in a class action to recover your losses and protect the stock market

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.