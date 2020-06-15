CORRECTION: Long Island Plastic Surgical Group Welcomes Dr. Daniel A. Cuzzone

/EIN News/ -- Garden City, NY, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A press release distributed on 2/28/20 contained an error regarding Dr. Cuzzone’s membership in a medical society. We regret the distribution of inaccurate information and a corrected version of the press release was planned prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please find the corrected release below.

Long Island Plastic Surgical Group (LIPSG), the nation’s largest private plastic and reconstructive surgery practice, is pleased to welcome Daniel A. Cuzzone, MD to their team of highly skilled plastic surgeons. Dr. Cuzzone specializes in a range of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including pediatric plastic surgeries such as craniofacial deformities and vascular malformations, adult facial trauma, gender-affirming facial surgery, rhinoplasty, chin augmentation, facelift and eyelid surgery. He is also experienced in breast and body contouring procedures.



For over 70 years, LIPSG has been a leading provider of reconstructive and aesthetic plastic surgery, as well as a highly-regarded educator and community resource throughout New York City and Long Island. The addition of Dr. Cuzzone expands the number of surgeons at LIPSG to twenty-one, and this growth aligns with their mission to continuously increase the breadth and availability of their surgical offerings.



Dr. Cuzzone earned his bachelor’s degree in Neuroscience from Trinity College and received his medical degree at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine. He completed a residency in plastic surgery at the NYU Hansjörg Wyss Department of Plastic Surgery where he worked with renowned surgeons to gain experience in craniofacial and facial transplantation surgery. Dr. Cuzzone continued on to a research fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, where he focused on novel lymphedema therapies and tissue engineering. Dr. Cuzzone is looking forward to sharing his expertise with the LIPSG community.









About Long Island Plastic Surgical Group

Long Island Plastic Surgical Group is the largest and most established private and academic plastic surgery practice in the United States. The staff and surgeons at LIPSG are dedicated to providing comprehensive and personalized patient care. Chief among their educational efforts is the LIPSG Plastic Surgery Residency Program, a renowned and multi-faceted program that has trained some of the most skilled and respected plastic surgeons. LIPSG is committed to giving back and their charitable service includes a long-standing partnership with ReSurge International, which allows them to provide free reconstructive surgery to underserved patients as well as hands-on training to international surgeons. The surgeons of LIPSG also oversee Deep Blue Med Spa, which specializes in offering clinically proven skin and body treatments. Additionally, 24-hour care is available 365 days a year through Dr.STITCH, an on-call service and hotline for the immediate care of lacerations, burns, hand injuries, facial trauma, and complex wounds. In addition to the main LIPSG facility in Garden City, NY, offices are located in East Hills, Babylon, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Flushing, and Huntington.

For additional information, please contact Jeanine DiGennaro, Director of Marketing at LIPSG, at (516) 629-3835 or email jdigennaro@lipsg.com.

Attachment

Long Island Plastic Surgical Group 999 Franklin Avenue Garden City, NY 11530 (516) 629-3835 Jeanine DiGennaro (516) 629-3835 jdigennaro@lipsg.com