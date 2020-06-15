MamaMancini’s Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Q1 2021 Revenues Increase 51% to a Record $11.1 Million; Net Income Grows 155% to a Record



$0.9 Million; Grew Cash Balance by over $1 Million; Operating Cash Flow of $1.2 Million

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, has reported its financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2020.

Three Months Ended April 30, Year-over-Year % 2020 2019 Change Revenues $11.1 million $7.4 million 51% Gross Profit $3.7 million $2.4 million 57% Operating Expenses $2.8 million $1.9 million 45% Net Income (Loss) $0.906 million $0.356 million 154% Earnings per Share $0.03 $0.01 200%

Launched an 11 week national marketing campaign on Sirius XM Radio to promote MamaMancini’s new Plant-Based Meatballs and Sauce, made with Beyond Beef ® , a plant-based ground meat made by Beyond Meat ® .

, a plant-based ground meat made by Beyond Meat . Announced operational improvement initiatives in conjunction with a leading renowned industry consulting agency, 15/16 Group, to streamline and accelerate manufacturing operations in anticipation of future growth. As part of this initiative, the Company is creating a dashboard of Key Performance Indicators and installing the NetSuite application to improve operational controls and visibility of plant floor performance, which it expects to be ready starting fall 2020.

Record sales Activity with QVC in April, selling over $1 million of MamaMancini’s products to QVC customers.

Attended the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit, a virtual investor conference taking place June 9-12, 2020.

“The first quarter of 2021 was highlighted by our robust revenue and net income growth which lays the foundation for an incredible fiscal year,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “We continue to see robust demand, which we are servicing more efficiently than ever given the numerous operational improvements being implemented at our facility. We expect these improvements to increase throughput while driving gross margin expansion as we scale, particularly as beef prices begin to return to normal.

“We believe the increase in demand is partially driven by a spike in first time customers, as consumers continue to obtain the majority of their food purchases from grocery stores in the first quarter. Our goal is to continue engaging and converting these first-time customers into repeat purchasers, as we have typically seen with our products. As stay-at-home orders are lifted and businesses reopen, we plan to transition our strong first quarter momentum into the food service segment.”

“I am proud of the progress we have made in the first quarter and would like to thank our dedicated employees for their hard work and flexibility, which have allowed us to sustain our growth in a changing world. We look forward to continued revenue growth and margin expansion throughout the year, creating sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term,” concluded Wolf.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 increased 51% to a record $11.1 million, compared to $7.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. During the three months ended April 30, 2020, the Company was able to increase its sales through increased purchases at retail food stores and direct to consumer due to COVID-19.

Gross profit increased significantly to $3.7 million, or 34% of total revenues, in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $2.4 million, or 32% of total revenues, in the same year-ago quarter. Gross margin increased due to higher plant operations and efficiency and a change in product mix.

Operating expenses totaled $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $1.9 million in the same year-ago quarter. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses decreased in the first quarter of 2021 from 26% to 25%. Operating expenses increased primarily due to increases in freight, commissions related mainly to higher sales and professional fees related to increased investor relations initiatives.



Net income for the first quarter of 2021 grew significantly to $0.9 million, or $0.03 per share, as compared to a net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per share, in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in net income was primarily attributable to an increase in sales of 51%, increase in gross margins from 32% to 34%, lowering of operating expenses as a percentage of sales to 25% from 26%, and in addition to a decrease in interest expense.

Cash and cash equivalents as of April 30, 2020 was $1.8 million, as compared to $0.4 million at January 31, 2020. The cash balance as of April 30, 2020 includes $330 thousand of proceeds from a Paycheck Protection Program term note, the proceeds of which were returned to the lender on May 6, 2020.

Conference Call

Management will host an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time today to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2021 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Monday, June 15, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-844-889-4326

International Dial-in: 1-412-317-9264

Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through June 19, 2020. To listen, call 1-877-344-7529 within the United States or 1-412-317-0088 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 10144790.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sams Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company has a major presence on QVC, the largest direct to consumer marketer in the world. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

April 30, 2020 January 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 1,814,028 $ 393,683 Accounts receivable, net 3,967,266 3,727,887 Inventories 1,180,653 1,246,417 Prepaid expenses 262,034 252,268 Total current assets 7,223,981 5,620,255 Property and equipment, net 2,975,261 2,805,843 Operating lease right of use assets, net 1,456,998 1,490,794 Deposits 20,177 20,177 Total Assets $ 11,676,417 $ 9,937,069 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,830,965 $ 3,552,790 Term loan 304,148 423,799 Operating lease liability 131,752 126,516 Finance leases payable 148,779 105,126 Promissory note 330,505 - Total current liabilities 4,746,149 4,208,231 Line of credit – net 3,147,348 2,997,348 Operating lease liability – net 1,335,738 1,372,349 Finance leases payable – net 469,968 315,234 Notes payable - related party 641,844 641,844 Total long-term liabilities 5,594,898 5,326,775 Total Liabilities 10,341,047 9,535,006 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Series A Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 120,000 shares authorized; 23,400 issued as of April 30, 2020 and January 31, 2020, 0 and 0 shares outstanding as of April 30, 2020 and January 31, 2020 - - Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 19,880,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 31,991,241 and 31,866,241 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2020 and January 31, 2020 321 321 Additional paid in capital 16,722,457 16,695,352 Accumulated deficit (15,237,908 ) (16,144,110 ) Less: Treasury stock, 230,000 shares at cost, respectively (149,500 ) (149,500 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 1,335,370 402,063 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 11,676,417 $ 9,937,069

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended April 30, 2020 April 30, 2019 Sales-net of slotting fees and discounts $ 11,100,919 $ 7,364,824 Cost of sales 7,373,319 4,933,770 Gross profit 3,727,600 2,371,054 Operating expenses: Research and development 29,481 25,326 General and administrative 2,722,165 1,866,162 Total operating expenses 2,751,646 1,891,488 Income from operations 975,954 479,566 Other expenses Interest (64,402 ) (116,612 ) Amortization of debt discount (5,350 ) (7,288 ) Total other expenses (69,752 ) (123,900 ) Net income before income tax provision 906,202 355,666 Income tax provision - - Net income 906,202 355,666 Net income per common share – basic $ 0.03 $ 0.01 – diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 31,991,241 31,866,240 – diluted 33,946,276 32,098,426

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended April 30, 2020 April 30, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 906,202 $ 355,666 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 159,793 180,485 Amortization of debt discount 5,350 7,288 Share-based compensation 27,105 17,257 Amortization of right of use assets 33,796 10,658 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (239,379 ) 363,046 Inventories 65,764 (63,584 ) Prepaid expenses (9,766 ) (98,651 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 278,175 (87,411 ) Operating lease liability (31,375 ) (9,851 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,195,665 674,903 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Cash paid for fixed assets (105,616 ) (242,820 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (105,616 ) (242,820 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of term loan (125,001 ) (325,001 ) Proceeds from promissory note 330,505 - Borrowings (repayments) of line of credit, net 150,000 (15,865 ) Repayment of capital lease obligations (25,208 ) (14,121 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities 330,296 (354,987 ) Net Increase in Cash 1,420,345 77,096 Cash - Beginning of Period 393,683 609,409 Cash - End of Period $ 1,814,028 $ 686,505 - SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash Paid During the Period for: Income taxes $ - $ - Interest $ 67,265 $ 151,968 SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Operating lease liability $ - $ 1,599,830 Finance lease asset additions $ 223,598 $ 54,163

