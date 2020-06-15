Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Applications now being accepted for We’re All In Small Business Grants

The application period for WEDC’s new We’re All In Small Business Grant Program is open now through June 23, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. (Note that the closing date was extended from what was originally announced.)

The program is designed to help Wisconsin companies recover from the impact of COVID-19 and the associated shutdowns. Read more about the new grant program, then visit the FAQ page to read about the application criteria and requirements. Businesses that intend to apply are advised to gather their materials before starting the online application, as the system does not allow saving an incomplete application and returning to complete it later.

In addition to English, materials for the grant program are available in Spanish, Chinese and Hmong. Links to the program materials in other languages can be found on the main information page for the program.

