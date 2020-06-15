Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Africa: Canada’s ongoing humanitarian efforts in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Global Affairs Canada Download logo

The COVID-19 pandemic knows no borders, and overcoming this pandemic will require coordinated action around the world to provide support to those who need it most.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, announced that in response to a request from the United Nations (UN), the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will provide airlift support to transport urgently needed medical and humanitarian supplies.

The CAF will transport these supplies to and from distribution hubs in Africa, Europe and the Middle East on behalf of the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization. As needs continue to evolve, the CAF will be flexible in its response.

This support comes in response to an urgent request by the UN to help maintain vital supply chains to vulnerable countries. It also complements Canada’s international efforts to address the ongoing pandemic, including by funding international partners providing life-saving humanitarian assistance.

