Nexstar Digital Streamlines OTT, Display and Video Ad Purchases Through an Agreement With FreeWheel to Use Its Strata Platform

/EIN News/ -- Advertisers Can Efficiently Access Nexstar’s Digital Audience of 106 Million Monthly Uniques and the Broadcast Industry’s Widest Reach to 63% of U.S. TV Households



Agreement with FreeWheel’s Strata Platform Offers Best-in-Class Capabilities for Media Planning, Buying, Operations and Finance Across Digital

IRVING, Texas and NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexstar Digital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: “NXST”), the largest local television broadcaster in the United States, announced today that it has entered into a multiyear agreement with FreeWheel, A Comcast Company (Nasdaq: “CMCSA”), to use its Strata platform. The new agreement provides advertisers and agency partners easy access to Nexstar’s premium digital inventory and the ability to send orders electronically directly in their Strata workflow. The simple inventory access points and automated order delivery will drive increased efficiency and performance throughout the buying process.

“FreeWheel is committed to delivering easy access to premium OTT and digital video inventory directly in the user workflow while reducing transactional friction through applied automation in the ordering process,” said Jamie Donnenfeld, VP of Partnership Solutions at FreeWheel. “As a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, the nation’s largest local broadcaster with significant digital use, Nexstar Digital offers brands and advertisers broad consumer reach throughout the U.S., and we're delighted to facilitate our clients’ access to Nexstar’s full digital inventory to drive accelerated performance across their video campaigns.”

As part of the new agreement, FreeWheel has integrated easy access points for Nexstar Digital’s video and OTT inventory into its Strata platform. As a result, agencies can now use Strata to discover, customize and access the complete suite of Nexstar Media Group’s digital advertising inventory. By tapping into Nexstar Digital’s first-party data, technology and creative, advertisers and political candidates gain the ability to deliver messages directly to audiences across geographies.

“Our agreement with FreeWheel is consistent with our priority to help our clients optimize high campaign volumes with precise targeting,” said Wil Danielson, Head of Revenue, Nexstar Digital. “By accessing Nexstar’s digital inventory and first-party data, marketers can seamlessly move budgets between linear and digital platforms, ensuring they reach the right consumers at the right moments.”

Nexstar Digital provides advertisers and agencies with the ability to reach their audiences at scale across OTT, digital video and display in a brand-safe environment. Nexstar’s data enriched audiences create unique opportunities to maximize unduplicated reach within a multimedia mix model.

About Nexstar Digital LLC

Nexstar Digital is powering performance media with access to proprietary inventory, first-party data, technology and creative. We are a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. And, as America’s largest broadcaster, our footprint drives performance for advertisers and publishers with unique audiences at scale for OTT and digital. At the core, Nexstar Digital owns the critical data needed to drive measurable results. Combined with direct publisher integrations, creative services and proprietary data science solutions, we drive performance for our advertisers and publishers. Nexstar Digital is headquartered in Irving, TX with major tech hubs in Austin, Los Angeles, New York City and Chicago.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers.

With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit www.freewheel.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contacts:

Melanie Capruso, 201-344-0105

nxd@digennaro-usa.com