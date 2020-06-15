Edward Hausgen Featured In Two Executive Interviews
Recently highlighted in two interviews Edward Hausgen discussed why the financial sector excites himISLE OF PALMS, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edward Hausgen was recently featured in two executive interviews for kivodaily.com and inspirery.com. The interviews highlight his extensive career as a senior financial advisor on Wall Street before moving to South Carolina to continue his career as a senior financial advisor.
In his recent Inspirery interview Edward shares what he thinks has made him successful in his industry.
“Being upfront, honest, and constantly communicating with my clients. I’ve never had a complaint because of it. As well, I work hard to reach the goals I set out for myself and I am surrounded by people that love and care about me.” He goes on to say that getting a referral from someone is the “ultimate compliment.”
Edward gives the readers of Kivodaily.com some advice on what they should look for when thinking about becoming a financial adviser.
“I would advise the said person to shadow a highly respected financial adviser and see what that day in and day out life looks and feels like.“
Something he would change about the industry if he could would be the to loosen multitude of regulations now put in place.
“The easing of regulations recently has given brokers more flexibility within the industry. This flexibility will afford brokers much need streamlining within the broker system.”
To learn more about Edwards success as a Financial Advisor, please visit : https://edwardhausgen.com/
About Edward Hausgen
Born in Missouri but growing up in Madeira, Ohio Edward Hausgen played highschool football which led him to be recruited to play DI Football at Clemson University on both an academic and athletic scholarships. Graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Human Resource Development he moved to Long Island, NY where he worked on Wall street for over a decade. Working for companies such as Morgan Stanley, and SunTrust after 9/11 Edward decided to move to South Carolina to continue his career.
Currently, Edward Hausgen serves as the CEO for E.L.H.B. Consulting, advising small, mid-size, and up to Fortune 500 companies on sales and marketing practices that can bolster company performance and overall employee strategies going forward.
Edward Hausgen
E.L.H.B. Consulting
+1 864-505-2516
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn