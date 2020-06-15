BRP Wins Lawsuit Against Arctic Cat in Canada

The Federal Court of Canada handed BRP an important victory against its competitor Arctic Cat regarding BRP’s frame patent, which was at the heart of the Ski-Doo REV revolution;



The Federal Court of Canada issued a permanent injunction prohibiting the sale, use and distribution of all Arctic Cat snowmobiles in Canada that infringe BRP’s Canadian patent; The effective date of the permanent injunction is set for July 6, 2020;

The Court also ordered Arctic Cat to pay BRP a royalty of CA$135 per unit that infringes the frame patent since MY2008.

/EIN News/ -- VALCOURT, Quebec, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP (TSX: DOO; NASDAQ: DOOO) announced today that the Federal Court of Canada has rendered a decision favorable to BRP in a lawsuit launched in December 2011 against Arctic Cat, where BRP argued that Arctic Cat infringed certain of its patents related to BRP’s revolutionary Ski-Doo REV snowmobiles.

Snowmobile enthusiasts will remember the launch of the Ski-Doo REV in 2002, which completely revolutionized the rider experience with its aggressive, sporty forward positioning of the driver and strong, lightweight frame.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with the decision of the Federal Court of Canada,” said Martin Langelier, Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Public Affairs at BRP. “Innovation is part of our DNA and today our ingenuity, which makes our company and products unique, is recognized and protected against intellectual property violation. The REV platform was and is still a game-changer in the snowmobiling industry and to have it protected in Canada is an important win,” concluded Langelier.

The Federal Court of Canada issued a permanent injunction ordering Arctic Cat and its Canadian dealers to stop the sale, use and distribution of any snowmobile which would infringe BRP’s frame patent. It also ordered Arctic Cat to pay BRP a royalty of CA$135 per unit that infringes the frame patent since MY2008.

The effective date of the permanent injunction is set for July 6, 2020.

