Department of Revenue gradually reopens tax assistance offices to walk-in customers

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue is gradually reopening its tax assistance offices to walk-in customers after temporarily closing them in response to COVID-19. The offices in Cape Girardeau, Jefferson City, Joplin and Springfield have already reopened. The offices in Kansas City and St. Louis remain closed to walk-in customers at this time.

“Although our tax assistance offices have been reachable by phone and email throughout COVID-19, the Department of Revenue is pleased to once again be able to offer expert, face-to-face tax assistance to our customers,” said Director of Revenue Ken Zellers. “Before deciding to reopen these offices, we considered factors such as county data, local stay-at-home orders and office traffic. We have also taken extra precautions to help ensure the continued health and safety of our customers and team members.”

Zellers added that plexiglass shields have been installed at staff workstations and offices are limiting the number of customers who can be in the lobby at one time. Visitors to the Jefferson City Tax Assistance Office will also have the option of receiving a text alert when it is their turn to be assisted, allowing them to wait in their car or outside the building, if they prefer. The Department recently started piloting their “virtual lobby” system and will soon implement it at the other tax assistance office locations.

Tax experts are available to provide assistance with business tax registration, no tax due assistance, accepting payments and accepting completed returns. For other services, such as income tax compliance, corporate income tax questions, and lien/garnishment resolution, customers will be connected with a Department team member in Jefferson City. Although individual income tax preparation services are not available, tax assistance office staff can help connect customers with tax preparation resources.

All tax assistance offices are closed on state holidays . Services, hours and location directions can be found here .

