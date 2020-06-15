Israels & Neuman, PLC announces opening of Phoenix, Arizona office

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Israels & Neuman, PLC, a national securities arbitration law firm, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Phoenix, Arizona. The new office location will be overseen by attorney Aaron Israels, a member of the State Bar of Arizona.

The firm’s office will focus exclusively on representing investors who have lost money due to the actions or inactions of their financial advisors and brokerage firms. Israels & Neuman, PLC represents investors in FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) arbitration proceedings and has handled hundreds of cases arising from fraud and negligence related to the sale of securities and investments. The attorneys at Israels & Neuman, PLC believe that the firm’s new office will provide residents of the greater Phoenix and Scottsdale areas enhanced access to the firms’ specialized legal services.

The firm’s new office is located at:

Arizona Office – Israels & Neuman, PLC

4742 N 24th Street, Suite 300

Phoenix, AZ 85016

Phone: (480) 993-2396

Email Aaron Israels: aaron@israelsneuman.com

Email David Neuman: dave@israelsneuman.com

Website: www.israelsneuman.com

“I’m proud to be a member of the State Bar of Arizona and am looking forward to working hard for Arizona residents who have been injured through financial misconduct,” said Aaron Israels.

The attorneys at Israels & Neuman, PLC Law Firm have represented hundreds of investors nationwide to recover investment losses. The firm has helped clients recover their losses through negotiation, mediation, arbitration, and litigation. Our lawyers have recovered millions of dollars on behalf of our clients.

Israels & Neuman, PLC maintains offices in Denver, Colorado; Seattle, Washington; Ann Arbor, Michigan and Phoenix, Arizona.