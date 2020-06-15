Virginia War Memorial To Premiere New Documentary Film About Korean War Online On June 25 »

The Virginia War Memorial will present a virtual premiere of the new documentary film, Korean War – Back from the Yalu on Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m. EDT.

The film includes interviews with seventeen Virginia battle veterans and archival footage about the conflict in Korea from 1950 to 1953. It is the twenty-sixth film in the award-winning Virginians at War documentary series produced by the Memorial with the support of the Virginia War Memorial Foundation.

Virginia War Memorial Director and noted military scholar Dr. Clay Mountcastle will introduce the 23-minute film, which will be shown on the Memorial’s website (www.vawarmemorial.org) and Facebook page (Facebook.com/virginiawarmemorial).

“Korean War – Back from the Yalu should be of interest to veterans, students and all who would like to learn more about this almost forgotten conflict in which over 33,000 American servicemen died,” said Dr. Mountcastle. “The eyewitness accounts of the Virginians who were there provide a great perspective of the savage fighting they encountered. Many of those featured in the film were interviewed over the past twenty years and have passed on, so we are blessed to still have their memories recorded to give the film a personal historical context.”

Following the premiere of Korean War – Back from the Yalu, the film will be available for viewing online on the Virginia War Memorial website as are all of the films in the Virginians at War documentary series. The films are also shown daily in the Memorial’s Reynolds Theater and are distributed free-of-charge to public and private schools and homeschoolers throughout the Commonwealth for use in history and Social Studies instruction.

About the Virginia War Memorial

The mission of the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military.

For more details, visit www.virginiawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov .

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also oversees the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.