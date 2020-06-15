Public Deployment of Connections App for Individuals in Recovery

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Office of Drug Control Policy today announced the expanded availability of the Connections App, a resource launched in April 2020 with a goal to reduce isolation and offer support resources to West Virginians sustaining recovery from a Substance Use Disorder during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Connections App, previously available only to patients connected to treatment providers to encourage engagement and treatment adherence, will now be accessible by individuals in recovery who are no longer affiliated with a provider but still need the Connections App resources.

The Connections App from CHESS Health is an engaging, evidence-based solution proven to improve treatment and long-term recovery outcomes for individuals with substance use disorder. The key functions of the Connections app are:

• Digital cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to teach and reinforce key recovery skills

• Online, moderated discussion groups with peers and secure messaging with clinicians and peer recovery support specialists to address patient isolation and provide 24/7 support

• Recovery progress tracking through daily and weekly check-ins, sobriety tracking, and treatment planning functions

• Appointment and medication reminders to improve adherence

• Video, audio, and written content to motivate and educate individuals

CHESS Health and DHHR have partnered with First Choice Health Systems to provide support services and linkage to care for individuals who reach out for help on the app.