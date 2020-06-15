Matilda Cloud recognized by AWS as an Advanced Technology Partner
EINPresswire.com/ -- Matilda Cloud, a leading autonomous cloud lifecycle management platform, has earned the status of AWS Advanced Technology Partner. The Advanced Technology Partner distinction is earned by organizations that have grown their AWS competencies through innovative, customer-focused cloud solutions. This achievement enables Matilda Cloud to leverage the power of AWS cloud management solutions.
Prior to being named the Advanced Technology Partner, Matilda Cloud had to undergo rigorous technical baseline review of its application, infrastructure, and operational processes as well as demonstrate extensive capabilities, knowledge and understand the architecture with AWS.
Matilda Cloud is a platform with a suite of products that enables autonomous cloud lifecycle management. Matilda Cloud is a fully automated platform that offers Discovery, Migration, Optimize, Release Orchestration, and AIOps for the Infrastructure, Applications, and workloads for any cloud. Matilda Cloud uses AI/ML to create uptime, efficiency, high availability, and scalability for customers’ applications using its AIOps platform.
“We are extremely honored to be recognized as AWS Advanced Technology Partner and this enables us to provide a state-of-the-art platform for our customers for their cloud journey with AWS. This new partnership serves to reaffirm our commitment to driving digital transformation for our customers with AWS, as we accelerate their cloud adoption in an efficient and optimal way. Our enterprise customers will be able to leverage our extensive and effective features we are building in our platform with AWS” said Suresh Cheruku, the president and CEO of Matilda Cloud.
About Matilda Cloud: Matilda Cloud is a privately held company that provides an industry-leading product suite for organizations to drive their cloud transformation journey. Recognized by Gartner’s as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing in October 2019, Matilda Cloud platform is an integrated full-offering platform that enables highly automated rapid migration to public, private, hybrid, or container-based cloud technologies while providing management of current cloud environments. Features of the platform include fully automated Discovery, Migration, Optimize, Release Orchestration, and AIOps all using Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning.
For more information, please visit - https://matildacloud.com/
Mahesh Cheruku
