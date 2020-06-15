VERSATUBE BUILDING SYSTEMS OPENS NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN ELKHART, INDIANA

/EIN News/ -- Collierville, Tennessee, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VersaTube Building Systems, the leading producer of American-made DIY steel building kits, is proud to announce the expansion of its operations by opening a new manufacturing plant in Elkhart, Indiana. The move marks an exciting time of growth for the company that has seen a significant increase in business over the past few years. The new plant officially opened for business in May.

“We are thrilled to expand our business to Elkhart, Indiana,” said Bruce Ostrander, Co-owner & Vice President of VersaTube Building Systems. “Establishing our roots in Elkhart was an easy decision for us to make. Not only is it a thriving manufacturing hub and the RV Capital of the World, but Elkhart offers an experienced workforce pool and puts us in closer proximity to the four major Menards Distribution Centers, giving us the opportunity to reduce lead and delivery times. We are proud of our new facility and look forward to building a strong, lasting presence within the community of Elkhart.”

The 22,000 square foot plant will use brand new equipment from Elkhart-based businesses to manufacture in-demand steel building products, including VersaTube’s popular DIY carports, garages and RV covers. There are currently 20 employees working at the plant, but this number is expected to grow as additional manufacturing projects are assigned. The plant will serve as an outlet to help strengthen VersaTube’s service to and relationship with Menards, one of their key and longest mass merchant partners, as well as spark and enhance growth with others in the region.

