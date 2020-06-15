McAlister’s Deli Offers Sweet Surprises This June

Guests Can Enjoy Free Tea, Delicious Treats for Dad and More

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The weather is heating up and so are the great June happenings at McAlister’s Deli® . From National Iced Tea Month to Father’s Day, McAlister’s Deli offers guests something to look forward to all month long.



“Whether it’s sharing a tea with a friend or a basket of nachos with dad, we know the best part of June is a chance to slow down and enjoy the simpler things,” said Joe Guith, president of McAlister’s Deli. “We take pride in serving our communities, and we want to give our guests extra reasons to break away from the day-to-day at their neighborhood McAlister’s.”

Tea, Tea and More Tea

To celebrate National Iced Tea Month, on Wednesday, June 17, McAlister’s is giving away free tumblers that guests can use for their favorite beverage. To help quench guests’ thirst for McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea™, the first 20 guests at each location will receive a free 2020 edition of the brand’s 32-oz. plastic, reusable tumbler and a cup full of McAlister’s Deli’s tea. And to keep guests cool for the rest of the summer, those who receive a tumbler will also get $0.99 refills in-store plus a coupon card good for $0.99 refills for online orders for 60 days.* Tumblers will also be available for purchase online and in-app for the first time!

Also, from June 15-22, McAlister’s Rewards members who purchase a tea via the McAlister’s Deli App can participate in the “Buy a Tea, Gift a Tea” promotion. For each glass of tea purchased, rewards members will receive a unique promo code they can share with their family or friends for a free tea**. Cheers to summer and National Iced Tea month indeed!

Father’s Day

To make sure dads feel the McAlister’s love this Father’s Day, treat dad to a free nachos basket that he can share with the family or enjoy all by himself! The offer is valid on 6/21/20 for one free nacho basket with the purchase of an entrée at participating locations with promo code NACHOS4DAD. Purchases may be redeemed online, in-app or in-restaurant. Additional restrictions may apply.

Create Your Own Family Meals

Our new family meals feature a mix and match option that includes two adult entrées, two kids meals, one family-sized side and a gallon of tea starting at $24.99. Available through online ordering via McAlister’s website only.

McAlister’s Delivery

Whether for yourself or the whole family, McAlister’s Deli now offers the convenience of contactless delivery; fresh from our kitchen to yours. Get the McAlister’s favorites you crave, delivered right to your door via the McAlister’s App or online. Available at participating locations. Guests can also earn reward points on all orders when signed into their McAlister’s Rewards account. Rewards can be redeemed for future orders on McAlister’s favorites.

For more information and to stay updated on the latest news, please visit McAlistersDeli.com and connect with McAlister’s on Facebook.com/mcalistersdeli and Twitter and Instagram at @McAlistersDeli .

*Offer only valid with purchase of a tumbler for McAlister’s Rewards members. Promo code should be redeemed in the My Rewards section of the McAlister’s App and allows for 60 days of $0.99 refills that can be applied in the app at check out limited to one per day for 60 days. Limited to two per account.

**Must be logged in or checked in as a McAlister’s Rewards member to qualify for the promotion. Valid on tea purchases made 6/15 – 6/22. Rewards members will receive a reward promo code for a free tea at their registered email address. Limited to one per account. Reward promo code must be entered in the My Rewards section of the McAlister’s App.

About McAlister’s

Founded in 1989, McAlister’s Deli® is a fast casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, McAlister’s restaurants also offer catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, a hot spud bar and more. With numerous industry accolades, the McAlister's Deli brand has more than 450 restaurants in 27 states. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit www.McalistersDeli.com , and find McAlister’s Deli on social media at www.Facebook.com/mcalistersdeli , www.Twitter.com/McAlistersDeli and www.Instagram.com/McAlistersDeli .

CONTACTS: Angie Champsaur, McAlister’s Deli achampsaur@mcalistersdeli.com Kelly Kaufman, Praytell kelly@praytellagency.com





