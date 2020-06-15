NatureSweet® Announces United Fresh LIVE! Booth Offerings

The No. 1 grower of best-tasting tomatoes will be exhibiting virtually at United Fresh LIVE! 2020 with new product offerings

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, TX, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatureSweet® (NatureSweet.com) is the single source solution for greenhouse grown vegetables. NatureSweet® will showcase its expansive portfolio that includes branded cucumbers, peppers and large tomatoes alongside its delicious snacking tomatoes at this year’s United Fresh LIVE! held virtually on June 15-18, 2020.

Driven by its mission to transform the lives of Agricultural workers in North America, NatureSweet® continues to make people its top priority. In light of the current events, NatureSweet® Associates have been busy leading the industry with their expertise – tomatoes! Donating over 1.3 million pounds of produce to food banks across the US and communities in Mexico, sending family safety kits home with our Associates (PPE materials, cleaning supplies, and family board games), and donating community safety kits where they operate, NatureSweet® continues to make people its #1 priority.

When visiting the NatureSweet® virtual booth at United Fresh LIVE! you’ll be introduced to the newest addition to the NatureSweet® product line up- D’VINES®, a cherry-on-the-vine offering with a fresh, homegrown flavor and versatile packaging. Perfect for a premium cooking experience, D’VINES® are a must try this Summer.

In addition to new product launches, NatureSweet® also has a full line up of promotions for the remainder of the year. Currently running in-store and online, the NatureSweet® Summer Sizzling Salads promotion with Weber® Grills is built to offer consumers unique grilled salad recipes, a “What’s your spirit salad?” personality quiz and backyard BBQ giveaways. Soon to come is a Back to School promotion followed by a Breast Cancer Awareness promotion this October in partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. For more information about current NatureSweet® promotions, visit naturesweet.com/promotions.

Stop by the NatureSweet® virtual booth at United Fresh LIVE! to see NatureSweet’s expansive product line up, upcoming promotions and to hear more about its amazing full time Associates.



About NatureSweet® Tomatoes

NatureSweet® Tomatoes is the single source solution for organic and conventional greenhouse grown vegetables in North America driven through the consumer’s preference and demand for snacking tomatoes. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NatureSweet® produce guarantees great taste all year round. NatureSweet® produce is carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 7,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for amazing Associates, award-winning quality, and innovative packaging, NatureSweet® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.

# # #

Attachment

Lori Castillo NS Brands, LTD 210-861-5320 loricastillo@naturesweet.com