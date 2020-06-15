Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,340 in the last 365 days.

Office Of The Governor, Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Jaylon Smith Release New COVID-19 PSA: “Wear A Mask On And Off The Field”

June 15, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

The Office of the Governor and Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Jaylon Smith today released a new public service announcement (PSA) entitled, "Wear A Mask On And Off The Field." In the PSA, Smith urges Texans to wear a mask to protect themselves and others and follow other important health and safety guidelines like washing your hands and practicing social distancing.

The video is available for download at this link and can also be viewed on YouTube.

TRANSCRIPT:

"I wear a face mask every single day on the football field to protect myself. Now I’m switching it up to a different mask to protect myself and others around me. As we open up Texas, it’s crucial that we all do our part in this fight against COVID-19. So when you leave the house, make sure you wash your hands, make sure you practice social distancing, and last but not least, wear a mask. You be safe. Go Cowboys."

You just read:

Office Of The Governor, Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Jaylon Smith Release New COVID-19 PSA: “Wear A Mask On And Off The Field”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.