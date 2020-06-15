Office Of The Governor, Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Jaylon Smith Release New COVID-19 PSA: “Wear A Mask On And Off The Field”

June 15, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

The Office of the Governor and Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Jaylon Smith today released a new public service announcement (PSA) entitled, "Wear A Mask On And Off The Field." In the PSA, Smith urges Texans to wear a mask to protect themselves and others and follow other important health and safety guidelines like washing your hands and practicing social distancing.

The video is available for download at this link and can also be viewed on YouTube.

TRANSCRIPT:

"I wear a face mask every single day on the football field to protect myself. Now I’m switching it up to a different mask to protect myself and others around me. As we open up Texas, it’s crucial that we all do our part in this fight against COVID-19. So when you leave the house, make sure you wash your hands, make sure you practice social distancing, and last but not least, wear a mask. You be safe. Go Cowboys."