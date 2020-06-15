Preserving Cherokee Nation language through technology

Mobile solutions serve tribal elders and protect their sacred language

/EIN News/ -- TAHLEQUAH, Okla., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Among the more than 380,000 citizens of the Cherokee Nation -- the largest tribe in the U.S. -- there are roughly 2,000 fluent Cherokee speakers, making people who speak this sacred language increasingly rare. When COVID-19 stay-at-home orders were issued for Tahlequah, Okla., capital of the Cherokee Nation, on March 19, 2020, tribal elders who speak only Cherokee were no longer able to meet in person with translators who could help them better understand the pandemic, how to avoid exposure to the coronavirus, and arrange in their native language for medical care and the delivery of food and prescriptions.



“We had to educate our elders who only speak Cherokee, and they had to understand that this threat and new rules had to be followed. A lot of these concepts don’t exist culturally or in direct translations between Cherokee and English,” said Howard Paden, who leads the tribe’s Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program.

To keep elders connected to the translators who provide news and instructions in Cherokee, Paden and his team partnered with Verizon to set up its OneTalk service, creating a virtual hotline to ensure every call from an elder was answered. OneTalk works by routing an incoming call to multiple mobile or landline phones, so if one line goes unanswered, it automatically forwards to another number until the call is answered. Cherokee elder speakers use the hotline to get pandemic-related questions answered, arrange for deliveries from the Cherokee Nation’s COVID-19 emergency food program, make doctor appointments and refill prescriptions.

The Cherokee Nation has also partnered with Verizon to enable distance learning. Paden and his team host virtual classes with elementary school students enrolled in the Cherokee language program at the Cherokee Immersion Charter School. Verizon devices are also being used to help the Cherokee Nation complex operators work remotely while fielding tribal government services calls.

“We’re able to meet the needs of our community during a time of uncertainty. [Those who speak Cherokee] are more comfortable hearing things if it is communicated in Cherokee,” said Paden. “When you can communicate in the language of parents and grandparents, it eases fears.”

Visit the Verizon COVID-19 information page to learn more about Verizon’s response.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Najuma Thorpe

najuma.thorpe@verizon.com

@najuma

Juli Burda

juli.burda@verizon.com