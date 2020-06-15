Thunderhead Named a Leader in Journey Orchestration Vendor Research

Thunderhead’s ONE Platform achieves the highest possible score in Strategy

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunderhead, the global leader in customer engagement and journey orchestration, has today been named as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Journey Orchestration Platforms, Q2 2020. The Wave analysis identifies the most significant journey orchestration platforms, evaluating them on strategy, current offering and market presence.



Thunderhead scored the top marks possible in every Strategy criteria and the maximum possible score in the category. Thunderhead’s ONE Platform scored joint highest in the Technology criteria and was amongst the top four scores in the Data Fusion and Journey Automation and Orchestration criteria in the Current Offering category.

The Forrester report by Joana de Quintanilha, VP and Principal Analyst, recognises that “integration, speed to insights, and real-time decisioning matter most for orchestration” and notes that some vendors are differentiated by their ability to “integrate seamlessly to deliver insights at speed; measure business impact; orchestrate the next best experience across a variety of systems using AI.” Thunderhead’s own strategic thinking and approach closely aligns to this.

Thunderhead's ONE platform is designed from the ground-up as a complete enterprise-class cloud solution for journey-based engagement, with omnichannel customer journey analytics and actionable journey insight. Instead of a dated campaign-based approach, ONE provides a real-time, outside-in perspective on every individual customer interaction in the form of actionable insight that can be applied to guide individualized conversations across all silos and touchpoints. ONE’s unique power in easily connecting silos and extending the value of existing customer-facing technology with a solution that is quick to deploy, easy to use, and delivers rapid results, is what sets the platform apart for marketers and CX leaders.

Glen Manchester, CEO and Founder said, “We have pioneered an extremely exciting Journey Orchestration landscape in recent years and are proud to have become the trusted partner to hundreds of enterprise customers globally across 14+ verticals who, as our customers, have helped us become the largest player in the space. I would like to say a big thank you to our customers, partners and our incredible team for making this possible.

"A seemingly endless wave of disruptive market forces is forcing brands to recognize the importance of the customer lifecycle and lifetime value, fuelling the demand for journey orchestration. Aligning service, sales, retention and marketing activity around the individual needs of a customer in real-time brings an end to the kind of disjointed, irrelevant, and so-called personalized experiences, which has such a negative impact on customer success. We call this shift individualization, which drives the engagement leading to maximized customer life-time value and trust.

"The Journey Orchestration market is set for significant growth and we are continuing to set the disruptive agenda for customer centricity, so it’s fitting that with this announcement we are ushering in our own new wave of purpose built journey-specific AI called ThunderBay. It’s the culmination of two and a half years of research and development and our most significant investment since we launched ONE. Early customer feedback on ThunderBay’s AI and advanced journey and behavioural analytics has been outstanding and we see this innovation as the last mile for marketers and CX practitioners in creating the optimum value for both the customer and the brand.”

Thunderhead is the recognized global leader in technology for Customer Journey Orchestration. Enabling brands for the first time to understand each customer’s intent and orchestrate personalized journeys for millions of customers across billions of touchpoints, seamlessly and in real-time.

Thunderhead is leading the movement to transform customer engagement, with its AI-driven ONE Engagement Hub , it’s now possible for brands to deliver exceptional engagement for every customer throughout every journey. Across every industry, ONE is driving topline growth, reducing cost-to-serve, increasing customer happiness and building customer lifetime value.

Thunderhead is headquartered in London and has its development HQ in Boston.

Thunderhead. Effortless Engagement, Valuable Relationships, Happier Customers.