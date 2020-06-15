Employer Advantage Expands Into Phoenix Market With Acquisition of Choice Employer's Resource

The acquisition will expand the footprint of the Midwest-based HR company and provide Arizona businesses with personalized, strategic outsourced HR services that lift their administrative burden to improve profitability and growth.

/EIN News/ -- JOPLIN, Mo., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employer Advantage, an HR services company headquartered in Joplin, Missouri, has expanded into the Greater Phoenix market with the acquisition of Choice Employer's Resource in Mesa, Arizona. This marks the third location for the rapidly growing company, which also has offices in the Kansas City area. The sale was finalized June 1, 2020.

For Employer Advantage leadership, the concentration of small and mid-sized businesses in the Phoenix area made the market a natural fit.

"While we can and do serve businesses of every size, it's small to mid-sized businesses that are the best fit for our outsourced HR services," said Jared Young, President & CEO of Employer Advantage. "They typically don't have the resources in house for all of the administrative, HR and compliance functions today's employers have to handle, and that causes a tremendous burden. It stifles growth and profitability, and causes so much stress. Our goal is to free employers from that burden so they can focus on their business success."

Shared company values and a personal connection were also important criteria in the transaction.

"Choice has a high standard of service and shares our values," said Young. "We have known the owners, Brad Bowman and Steve Winger, for many years and have always had the greatest respect for them and their company."

Bowman echoed the sentiment. "While we're extremely proud of what we've accomplished as a business, we have been looking for a larger partner to help us meet our clients' evolving needs. Employer Advantage is ideal because they have our same dedication to personalized service, but they are large enough to bring additional resources and technology to the table."

Bowman and Winger will stay on as employees of Employer Advantage, continuing to work with and support existing and new Arizona clients.

About Employer Advantage

Trusted for more than 30 years, Employer Advantage frees employers from the administrative and compliance burdens of having employees so they can focus on their business success. From energetic entrepreneurs to large corporations, Employer Advantage creates a tailored and strategic approach to fit individual business needs and company culture. Employers can partner with Employer Advantage as their professional employer organization (PEO) to reduce their risk as an employer and gain access to services and benefits they could not obtain on their own.

Employer Advantage gives clients access to a dedicated team of experts with more than 450+ years of combined experience in payroll, employment taxes, benefits, risk management, workplace safety, HR management, workers' compensation, OSHA, DOT and more. They complement their people with a powerful HR tech platform that streamlines the entire employee lifecycle. This comprehensive approach enhances profitability, provides peace of mind, and gives employers the freedom to grow.

Headquartered in the Midwest and serving more than 400 companies and 10,000 worksite employees throughout the country, Employer Advantage is an IRS-Certified PEO (CPEO).

For more information, visit EmployerAdvantage.com.

###

Jared Young, President & CEO Employer Advantage (417) 782-3909 ext. 120 Jared@employeradvantage.com