Beazley enters strategic alliance with Vizient Insurance Services, LLC for deadly weapon protection cover and suite of risk management services

/EIN News/ -- London, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley is pleased to announce a new contracted relationship with Vizient Insurance Services, LLC, a subsidiary of Vizient, Inc., to offer active shooter coverage. This coverage is available immediately to Vizient members.

Under the terms of the agreement, the policy includes prevention and crisis management services as well as insurance coverage to indemnify covered losses. The coverage is designed to help reduce the likelihood of an incident by providing risk assessments and educational tools to help clients improve security and resilience to an incident. In such event, Beazley’s crisis response services include security, investigation into the cause of the incident and assistance with managing crisis communications.

Chris Parker, head of terrorism and political violence underwriting at Beazley, said: “As incidents involving deadly weapons are all too frequent in the United States, organizations need to be prepared in case the worst does happen. Unfortunately, immunity from the risk of an attack is impossible, but improving safety and risk management measures can reduce the likelihood or the severity of such an attack. We are very proud to work with Vizient in support of its members with our insurance and risk management offering.”

Vizient provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centres, paediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and more than 20% of ambulatory providers.

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd’s syndicates and, in 2019, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $3,003.9m. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley’s European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

