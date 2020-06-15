Up-And-Coming Child Author Lives Out Imaginative Daydreams in New Book

Connor Anstiss, 8, launches an adventure-driven children’s book series with the release of ‘Marvlt and Goreg Get in Big Trouble with a Dinosaur’

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A child’s fulltime job is to dream big, but big wasn’t big enough for Connor Anstiss who wanted to bring the stories in his head to life as a published author. With the help of his supportive family, he released his debut book, “Marvlt and Goreg Get In Big Trouble With A Dinosaur”. This original tale is filled with exciting trips and crazy animal encounters; young readers are introduced to best friends Marvlt and Goreg who have fun-filled days together with extraordinary play time activities. Filled with charming illustrations and creative language, all supplied by Anstiss, this book is must-read for creative youngsters.

The book’s captivating adventures are sure to resonate with elementary aged students as it was written for young readers by a young reader. A delightful tale with an equally charming story of how the book came to be published, readers will enjoy learning about the story’s fearless characters and about Connor and his passion for writing.

With friendship at the forefront, Anstiss created a world that serves to inspire the next generation to fall in love with books. Children and parents will thoroughly enjoy “Marvlt and Goreg” and can look forward to the additional release of more fun-filled stories soon.

“Marvlt and Goreg Get in Big Trouble with a Dinosaur”

By Connor Anstiss

ISBN: 9781796084009 (softcover); 9781796084016 (hardcover); 9781796083996 (electronic)

Available at the Xlibris Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Connor Anstiss is a creative and thoughtful 8-year old elementary school student. With a loving nudge from his second-grade teacher and the support of his family “Marvlt and Goreg Get in Big Trouble with A Dinosaur” came to life. Its publication was made possible by the author’s mother, Denise, who continues to inspire Connor’s passion to write. He is elated to see his story published so the world can read about Marvlt and Goreg’s adventures. He is currently writing the next story in the series, but when he isn’t thinking up his character’s next big adventure, he enjoys playing soccer and hockey. Readers can look forward to the next addition to the series in the near future.

