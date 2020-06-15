Kitewheel Positioned as a Leader in Customer Journey Orchestration Report, by Independent Research Firm

/EIN News/ -- Noted for Real-Time Decisioning with highest scores possible in Journey Testing and Optimization, Security, and Scalability



BOSTON, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kitewheel, provider of the leading Customer Journey Management Hub, today announced that Forrester Research, Inc. has placed its platform in the “Leaders” category in The Forrester Wave™: Journey Orchestration Platforms, Q2 2020. The company’s Wave™ rankings included the highest scores possible in the journey testing and optimization category as well as in the technology criteria, which focuses on scalability and security. Kitewheel’s use of real-time decisioning technology to boost sales, marketing, and service journeys is cited in the company’s profile.

Kitewheel’s focus on strategy, execution and measurement in the journey management space has been a core strength of the product since its launch in 2015. “We believe this Wave™ recognition from Forrester confirms our investments in real-time decisioning and customer journey analytics provide real value for our customers.” said Mark Smith, President of Kitewheel.

In its Journey Orchestration Platforms Wave™, Forrester includes a quote from a Kitewheel client: “The platform enabled end-to-end automation for complex use cases that historically would-be built in silos and require manual processes to achieve the required outcome.” Forrester also states that “[Kitewheel] is a good fit for companies and agencies ready to use real-time decisioning at scale (with in-built testing and machine learning) to drive next best experiences.”

Kitewheel believes that being named a leader in this report supports the strength of its offering to a wide range of CX and marketing professionals who are focused on building winning customer experiences. Those interested in how Kitewheel’s industry-leading journey orchestration platform can deliver great customer experience can learn more here .

The Forrester Wave™: Journey Orchestration Platforms, Q2 2020, Forrester Research, Inc., 06/15/2020.

About Kitewheel

Kitewheel orchestrates intelligent customer journeys by unifying decisions across all touchpoints for brands and their agencies. Kitewheel’s innovative Customer Journey Hub unifies disparate systems, touchpoints and technologies to provide seamless customer experiences that drive real-time revenue as well as long-term loyalty.

Kitewheel serves its global partner and client base from offices in Boston, New York City and London. For more information, please visit www.kitewheel.com and follow Kitewheel on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For Press

Please contact:

Molly Williams

Global Marketing Director, Kitewheel

mwilliams@kitewheel.com



