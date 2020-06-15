Jon Parrish Speaks Out About Staying Motivated and Following Your Passion
In a recent interview, Jon Parrish spoke about his career in law and entrepreneurshipNAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jon Parrish was recently featured in a one on one interview with Thrive Global. He shared how he stays motivated and spoke to the importance of following your passion, among various other topics.
Jon Parrish is an entrepreneur with experience in management consulting, banking, litigation, and real estate. He is currently the owner and COO of Coastal Maintenance & Restoration and owner of Oceanic Blue Retreats, LLC.
In his interview, Mr. Parrish shared that he decided to shift his career to entrepreneurship because he wanted “unlimited” potential and to follow his passion.
“While it is more risky to go out on your own, the rewards are greater and it is much harder to get ahead in life if all you do is work for others, helping them achieve their business goals,” said Jon Parrish.
He also shared the biggest life lesson he has learned throughout his career.
“Surround yourself with people that care about your well-being and try very hard to eliminate those people from your life that do not,” said Jon Parrish.
About Jon Parrish
Jon Parrish is the owner and chief operating officer of Coastal Maintenance & Restoration and owns, operates, and manages Oceanic Blue Retreats, LLC. From a young age, he was a very gifted student, earning him a National Merit Scholarship, which he used to attend the University of Florida. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude with a major in English Literature. He also received a scholarship and teaching assistant position at the University of California, Irvine, and was admitted to a Ph. D. program there. After his first year there, however, he left school in 1986 to become a management information consultant with Arthur Anderson, now known as Accenture. In 1989, he moved on to become a bank officer at Florida Federal and received the title of senior project coordinator. He ended up leaving the banking industry to earn a Juris Doctorate at Stetson College of Law. He then practiced law in Naples, Florida, receiving national attention for the case of Conner v. Southwest Florida Regional Medical Center before starting his own law firm. He served as president and managing partner for over 20 years, representing well known clients like the former head coach of the Chicago Bears and the former chairman of Papa John’s Pizza. After retiring from law, he moved on to become a partner of Coastal Maintenance & Restoration. In addition to his work with Coastal Maintenance and Oceanic Blue Retreats, Jon Parrish owns several other hospitality business entities and is a part owner of MNM Companies LLC., a real estate brokerage business.
