Robert Walter Brandenburg Offers Project Management Techniques for Digital Marketers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Walter Brandenburg leverages years of experience to provide his advice on the most important keys to success in project management for digital marketers.
Through his years of professional experience Robert Walter Brandenburg has developed a unique mix of marketing and technical experience that help him excel in project management. He uses that experience to offer advice on some of the keys to success in project management for digital marketing.
The fundamental starting point to any digital marketing campaign Robert Walter Brandenburg manages is a shared product vision. This includes a clear understanding of the target audience, desired outcomes, and measures of success. It can also include details like budget, timeline, and stakeholders. Spending time on this product vision at the beginning of a campaign can set the whole project off on the right foot, Robert Walter Brandenburg explains.
Robert Walter Brandenburg recommends maintaining a visible, flexible roadmap that's shared to stakeholders and team members alike. It's important, Robert Walter Brandenburg explains, that everyone has a common understanding of the marketing strategy as it stands and the strategic vision for the campaign into the future. That common understanding can prevent last minute changes driven by a key stakeholder who did not truly buy into the original plan. The roadmap is also essential in helping the team build the right deliverables at the right time with the long term vision in mind.
The key to any good advertising campaign is measurement. Robert Walter Brandenburg believes that it's difficult to overstate the importance of tracking and digesting meaningful metrics and using those metrics to drive meaningful changes for the future. People spend years studying the world of data analytics, and having those people on your team is essential. Making sure you're tracking the right things, whether it's link clicks, email opens, or web page traffic, is the first step. Second is presenting the data in a meaningful way that allow your team to determine lessons learned and get a complete picture of the success or failure of a campaign.
Flexibility is another key to success in digital marketing, and another trait that Robert Walter Brandenburg has honed. Any good digital marketer constantly tracks and measures the success of each campaign and adjusts future strategies based on lessons learned. Trends in the digital world shift quickly so the campaign that worked well two years ago may flop this year. Holding onto previous successes can hinder future success.
Robert Walter Brandenburg is an expert in digital marketing with proven project management success. The lessons he's learned along the way are valuable across multiple disciplines and industries.
Caroline Hunter
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-233-8220
email us here