SOTI removes significant barriers to enterprise IoT ownership with new device support

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major barriers to ’Internet of Things‘ (IoT) ownership and efficient device management have now been removed thanks to the latest release of the enterprise-grade IoT management solution, SOTI Connect v1.2. The enhanced solution addresses prevalent industry challenges around managing industrial and mobile printers and limited access sensors, through a single point of control.



The need to simplify enterprise-grade IoT is a challenge for organizations. According to recent research from SOTI, only 45% of direct purchasers or influencers of technology or mobility software in enterprises say their organization currently leverages IoT, despite 76% agreeing it would improve their company productivity. Currently, 31% of these purchasers and influencers who are deploying IoT devices, cite downtime as their biggest IoT-related challenge, while 33% identify a lack of real-time visibility into devices as their major concern.

SOTI Connect v1.2 offers support for a wide variety of industrial and mobile printers and IoT-enabled sensors, providing robust management capabilities, and automated monitoring and maintenance of an IoT-enabled device fleet. Select TSC Printronix Auto ID, SATO, Honeywell, Brother, Toshiba and Epson printers are supported with the newest release of SOTI Connect. New IoT-enabled devices can be quickly supported, configured and deployed, as SOTI Connect is built using a data-driven architecture, with SOTI continuously certifying new devices from various OEM’s.

Key use cases include: managing the multiple devices and sensors required to maintain an unbroken temperature controlled supply chain, end-to-end syncing of in-store IoT-enabled devices that improve the retail customer experience, and oversight of manufacturing machinery sensors. Globally, more than two-thirds (67.3%) of consumers perceive mobile technology as an effective strategy for delivering a faster shopping experience, demonstrating the need for retailers to implement IoT-enabled technology to meet consumer expectations. In the Transportation and Logistics (T&L) industry, where end-to-end oversight of operations is crucial, 50% of T&L organizations are currently supporting field services facilities with recently deployed mobile devices.

SOTI Connect also enables Managed Services Providers (MSPs) to avoid having to ship problematic devices to tech support for servicing, by providing the ability to access the device, identify any issues, pull device logs and perform automated remediation. All of this is done remotely, significantly reducing maintenance and monitoring costs of IoT solutions. Additionally, MSPs can minimize ‘swap stock’ instances due to decreased downtime and greater visibility into device health and performance, enabling IT to remediate any device issues even before they occur.

Oscar Rambaldini, Vice President of Product Management at SOTI, comments: “Until now, it’s always been a challenge to incorporate industrial and mobile printers, as well as limited access sensors into a single point of control for IoT-enabled devices. Thanks to SOTI Connect v1.2, business leaders can have end-to-end visibility of all the IoT-enabled devices across their entire operation, and secure, manage and support these devices remotely. The positive implications towards downtime, disruption and total cost of ownership cannot be underestimated. Ultimately, what we are helping enterprises achieve is greater efficiency in every industry and any environment these devices are deployed, no matter how complex.“

