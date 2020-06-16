Innovative Leader Joins Tesla NanoCoatings
Malcolm Kerr Attracted by Carbon NanoTechnology
With our many global opportunities unfolding, our future growth demanded that we bring in a person the caliber of Malcolm Kerr.”MASSILLON, OHIO, US, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malcolm Kerr, formerly of Hempel North America and most recently Sales Director at Valentus Specialty Chemical/US Coatings has joined Tesla NanoCoatings as Vice President of Global Sales. The company’s disruptive technology with its carbon nanotubes was the primary reason Kerr took this new position at Tesla NanoCoatings.
— Todd Hawkins, President and Founder
“With our many global opportunities unfolding, our future growth demanded that we bring in a person the caliber of Malcolm Kerr,” said Todd Hawkins, President and Founder. Tesla NanoCoatings recent move in Nigeria illustrates the global acceptance of its disruptive technology.
“By joining Tesla NanoCoatings at this time, I’ll work with the team to realize the potential of our technology,” stated Kerr. “Prior to Tesla’s work with CNTs, there had not been any major new coatings technology in the last 50 years. This is a game changer. Our nanotechnology allows us to bring exceptional value to our customers because there is nothing comparable in the industry. We can demonstrate significant maintenance cost reductions,” he further added.
As Vice President of Sales Kerr will further strengthen Tesla NanoCoatings position in the oil and gas markets, as well as move the company into new markets where there is a need for better solutions to solve the toughest corrosion problems.
About Tesla NanoCoatings
Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc. (www.teslanano.com) is a technology company based in Massillon, Ohio. The company’s product line is TESLAN®, a highly effective corrosion control coating for structural steel utilizing carbon nanotubes, which self-assemble into rope structures, making them highly conductive, tough and flexible. Combined with an extensive intellectual property portfolio, Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc. incorporates features that no other technology can deliver; offering validated corrosion control, world leading nanotechnology manipulation, and 2 x 1 Wet Edge application process.
