Cinedigm’s Matchpoint Platform Announces Major Expansion of Distribution and AI-based Data Collection and Enrichment Capabilities

Matchpoint Dispatch™ expands automated distribution support for more than 30 New Platforms Including Amazon, Comcast Xfinity, Hulu, Xbox and more

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) today announced the expansion of its automated distribution capabilities to include more than thirty OTT and digital platforms via the company’s software-as-a-service platform, Matchpoint Dispatch™. Additionally, the company announced the launch of new AI-based scene analysis and metadata enrichment capabilities that enable customers of Matchpoint to automatically generate contextual image-based metadata, identify nudity/profanity for compliance edits, create localized language versions, and via AI detect and generate advertisement insertion points.



Developed over the last three years, Matchpoint is a next-generation digital content distribution platform that enables the world’s entertainment companies to distribute video content to all major AVOD/SVOD and TVOD platforms at scale. In addition, it minimizes the effort needed to launch, manage, and monetize mobile and Connected TV streaming apps as well as digital linear channels. Along with all these capabilities it collects and analyzes consumer usage data to maximize revenue and user engagement. Built on top of Amazon Web Services, Matchpoint is highly scalable while offering incredible efficiency and substantial cost savings via end-to-end automation. Cinedigm currently utilizes the Matchpoint platform to manage the monetization and distribution of owned & operated services as well as partner channels and licensed content for Cinedigm Networks.



At the center of the Matchpoint platform is Matchpoint Dispatch™, a digital asset management and digital distribution platform that enables content licensors to manage their content rights, archive and manage their source content in the cloud, and easily orchestrate the distribution of content to critical OTT services around the globe.



Starting today, Cinedigm supports automated content preparation and delivery for more than 30 top OTT & Digital platforms across a broad array of business models. This includes Amagi, Amazon, Comcast, Fandango, Hulu, Kanopy, Playstation, PlutoTV, Redbox, The Roku Channel, Stirr, SlingTV/Dish Networks, Tubi, Vudu, Xbox, Xumo, YouTube and many more. Through Matchpoint Dispatch™, customers can manage and schedule the delivery of their digital content quickly and easily, at dramatically reduced delivery times and costs when compared against other leading industry vendors and services.



“Over the last few years, entertainment companies have been severely challenged by the complex delivery requirements of new OTT platforms,” said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Networks. “Companies are now faced with delivering thousands of hours of programming to dozens of platforms globally in a myriad of different formats and specifications. Matchpoint Dispatch™ is designed to help media companies to manage the rapidly increasing operational demands efficiently and cost effectively.”



“As an established content owner and distribution company, we have a deep understanding of the OTT market and can see that the future of OTT means operating efficiently at scale on a global basis, while staying lean and keeping costs down,” said Tony Huidor SVP & GM of Cinedigm Networks. “Between our fully-automated delivery platform and our new AI-enhanced metadata and content enrichment tools, Cinedigm offers companies of all sizes the ability to achieve massive scale at a greatly reduced cost.”



To learn more about Matchpoint, visit http://www.matchpoint.tv. For sales inquiries, email info@matchpoint.tv.



ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.