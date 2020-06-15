Coronavirus - South Africa: ISIbalo House reopens on Monday, 15 June 2020

On 7 June 2020, a positive case of COVID-19 was reported at Stats SA, ISIbalo House building. This prompted the temporary closure of the building while the necessary processes of contact tracing and decontaminating the building were conducted.

Following all safety regulations, the building has been disinfected and deep cleaned, and certification has been issued to resume operations.

The Statistician-General, Risenga Maluleke, has therefore approved the reopening of ISIbalo House on Monday, 15 June 2020, based on the current one-third staff complement returning to the workplace.

Statistics South Africa will begin the third wave of the online surveys that have been instrumental in measuring the effect of COVID-19 on the lives of South Africans on Monday, 15 June. The online survey will measure the impact of the pandemic on schooling in South Africa during the lockdown and the effect of the pandemic on individual fertility behaviour. “The public is encouraged to participate in these online surveys as they assist in understanding the socio-economic impact of the pandemic and also provide real-time statistics for effective strategies and responses,” said the Statistician-General of South Africa, Risenga Maluleke.