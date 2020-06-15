Information Builders Named Customer Experience Leader by Dresner Advisory Services for Fifth Consecutive Year

Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study Also Ranks IBI as a Trust Leader in Vendor Credibility

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Builders, Inc. (IBI), the leading data and analytics company, today announced it is an overall leader in customer experience for the fifth consecutive year in Dresner’s Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market study. The report also ranked IBI as a trust leader in vendor credibility.



The 2020 Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study analyzes data collected via social media and crowd-sourcing techniques to recruit end user participants. Dresner Advisory also includes its research community of more than 6,000 organizations as well as vendors’ customer communities. Customer experience rankings reflect users’ real-world experiences with BI products. Vendor credibility is determined by measuring how customers feel about their vendor.

“With scores consistently above the entire sample, Information Builders is an overall leader in the Customer Experience Model and a Trust Leader in the Vendor Credibility Model,” according to Howard Dresner, chief research officer, Dresner Advisory Services. “In 2020, IBI is best in class for sales product knowledge, sales responsiveness, product scalability, and product ease of administration. We congratulate them on their continued leadership in this year’s study.”

Further validating IBI’s customer focus, the company received a Bronze ‘Stevie’ award for Customer Service Department of the Year at the prestigious 2020 American Business Awards.

“Delivering an exceptional customer experience is central to everything we do. Our worldwide customer services team partners closely with product development to build enduring customer relationships at technical and executive management levels,” said Dan Ortolani, senior vice president, Worldwide Customer Services. “We are deeply committed to giving customers the knowledge, tools, and support to maximize the potential of their data and analytics solutions and are very gratified to receive recognition for it.”

WebFOCUS is a BI and analytics platform that gives organizations the ability to turn every kind of data into actionable insights for real business outcomes. On the cloud, WebFOCUS is a set of components that offers customers simpler and faster deployments. WebFOCUS also provides organizations with greater flexibility and scalability to reach any number of users, handle growth, and optimize performance.

About Information Builders

Information Builders is the data and analytics leader. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated solution for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we’re on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry.

