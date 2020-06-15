VSP MIDDLESEX/EXCESSIVE SPEED/CARELESS AND NEGLIGENT OPERATION

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A302436

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: June 15, 2020 @ 0800 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Towne Hill Road, East Montpelier

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Careless and Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Austin W. Tucker

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 15, 2020 at approximately 0800 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Towne Hill Road in the Town of East Montpelier after observing a vehicle traveling at an excessive rate of speed. State Police clocked the vehicles speed at 90 MPH in a posted 40 MPH Speed zone. State Police made contact with the operator of the vehicle, who was identified as Austin W. Tucker. Tucker was subsequently released on a citation to appear in Washington County District Court on August 13, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer the charges of Excessive Speed and Careless and Negligent Operation. Tucker was also issued a traffic ticket for operating without a license.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 13, 2020 @ 0830 hours.

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: NONE

MUG SHOT: NO