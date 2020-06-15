VSP MIDDLESEX/EXCESSIVE SPEED/CARELESS AND NEGLIGENT OPERATION
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A302436
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802 229 9191
DATE/TIME: June 15, 2020 @ 0800 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Towne Hill Road, East Montpelier
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Careless and Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Austin W. Tucker
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 15, 2020 at approximately 0800 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Towne Hill Road in the Town of East Montpelier after observing a vehicle traveling at an excessive rate of speed. State Police clocked the vehicles speed at 90 MPH in a posted 40 MPH Speed zone. State Police made contact with the operator of the vehicle, who was identified as Austin W. Tucker. Tucker was subsequently released on a citation to appear in Washington County District Court on August 13, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer the charges of Excessive Speed and Careless and Negligent Operation. Tucker was also issued a traffic ticket for operating without a license.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 13, 2020 @ 0830 hours.
COURT: Washington County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: NONE
MUG SHOT: NO
Trooper Joseph Szarejko (264)
Vermont State Police
Troop "A" Middlesex Barracks
Phone # (802) 229-9191
FAX # (802) 229-2648