Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,850 in the last 365 days.

VSP MIDDLESEX/EXCESSIVE SPEED/CARELESS AND NEGLIGENT OPERATION

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A302436

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko                            

STATION: VSP Middlesex                  

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: June 15, 2020 @ 0800 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Towne Hill Road, East Montpelier

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Careless and Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Austin W. Tucker                                                

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 15, 2020 at approximately 0800 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Towne Hill Road in the Town of East Montpelier after observing a vehicle traveling at an excessive rate of speed.  State Police clocked the vehicles speed at 90 MPH in a posted 40 MPH Speed zone.  State Police made contact with the operator of the vehicle, who was identified as Austin W. Tucker.  Tucker was subsequently released on a citation to appear in Washington County District Court on August 13, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer the charges of Excessive Speed and Careless and Negligent Operation.  Tucker was also issued a traffic ticket for operating without a license.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 13, 2020 @ 0830 hours.            

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: NONE

MUG SHOT: NO

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (264)

Vermont State Police

Troop "A" Middlesex Barracks

Phone # (802) 229-9191

FAX # (802) 229-2648

 

 

 

You just read:

VSP MIDDLESEX/EXCESSIVE SPEED/CARELESS AND NEGLIGENT OPERATION

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.