HYCU® Announces New Cloud Services Provider Program

Expands HYCU Protégé and Global Partner Program for Multi-Cloud Service Partners

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Massachusetts, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data management, today announced a New Cloud Services Provider Program designed to leverage HYCU Protégé as a comprehensive data management solution for Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) that are focused on accelerating customers’ multi-cloud journey. The program allows partners to offer a co-branded service that can deliver data migration, data protection and disaster recovery as a service. With the increased interest in HYCU multi-cloud management solutions, CSPs have been looking for true cloud-native services that allow them to consume services as and when needed, and that makes it easy for their customers to adopt and to easily integrate services into their own Cloud Management offerings. HYCU’s new Cloud Services Provider Program was designed specifically to meet the data protection and data management needs of next-generation CSPs.

“Since we introduced HYCU Protégé, we’ve seen significant interest from Cloud Service Providers in leveraging this as-a-Service data management solution as a key piece of their cloud offerings,” said Simon Taylor, CEO, HYCU, Inc. “As we know, it’s simply not the same thing to expect legacy infrastructure or a separate data protection solution to run in parallel for a cloud-based service. Service Providers we have been working with need a cloud-native solution that runs as a service and can be easily deployed and managed, and does not need additional resources or infrastructure to support. Based on feedback from our partner community, we’ve created a simple and financially rewarding channel partner program that aligns with our partners’ needs and will enable them to be more profitable selling our portfolio.”

For Forthright, a leading provider of solutions and services leveraging Google, Nutanix, Citrix, VMware and Microsoft technologies where high availability and exceptional end user experience are required, the creation of the Cloud Services Provider program comes at a great time. “As a user-centric IT organization, we continue to look for the right cloud solutions that are easy to deploy and manage but ultimately meet our stringent value requirements,” said Frank Merino, VP, Professional Services, Forthright Technology Partners. “HYCU more than just checked all the boxes for us from a technology perspective. They’ve been easy to work with, responsive to our needs and really understand what it takes to deliver a true cloud-native solution. We’re excited to roll out new cloud-based services powered by HYCU and to be part of their new Cloud Services Provider Program.”

In addition to the best-in-class, co-branded, cloud-native services, HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program also provides the following key benefits:

Streamlining Operations to Increase Margin : HYCU’s API first approach for all of its capabilities, service provider focused operations model and ease of integration into existing cloud automation and orchestration frameworks simplifies the adoption of the services. In addition, this also allows the Service Provider to scale up and down with their growth and their customers adoption with very minimal human effort. Additionally, since there are no pre-commits, Service Providers get a true pay as you go service they can turn on and off for customers as customers need.

: HYCU’s API first approach for all of its capabilities, service provider focused operations model and ease of integration into existing cloud automation and orchestration frameworks simplifies the adoption of the services. In addition, this also allows the Service Provider to scale up and down with their growth and their customers adoption with very minimal human effort. Additionally, since there are no pre-commits, Service Providers get a true pay as you go service they can turn on and off for customers as customers need. Advisory Services to Accelerate New Services: CSPs that are part of this program get to leverage HYCU’s Customer Success team’s expertise in working with large service providers to integrate the new services into Service Provider’s management frameworks and also get consulting services at no extra charge to design and plan new offerings. Additionally, Service Providers will have access to a comprehensive and continuous training program and curriculum and certification program.

HYCU also continues to invest in its Global Partner Program to maximize partner profitability, partner training, education and support, and sales support and enablement. New enhancements to the Program that helps them to drive further adoption of HYCU Data Protection services for Nutanix, VMware and Public Clouds for a predictable revenue growth are:

Updated Enablement Portal : For partners looking for insight into HYCU's simplicity and unique feature set, the Portal offers a library of HYCU technical and sales enablement material along with a true hands-on labs experience. Users will have a chance to learn and play with anything from deployment, source and target setup, protection and recovery of VMs, physical machines and to self-service, and reporting. Access to the Portal is available direct from the Partner Portal or by sending an email to enablement@hycu.com.

: For partners looking for insight into HYCU's simplicity and unique feature set, the Portal offers a library of HYCU technical and sales enablement material along with a true hands-on labs experience. Users will have a chance to learn and play with anything from deployment, source and target setup, protection and recovery of VMs, physical machines and to self-service, and reporting. Access to the Portal is available direct from the Partner Portal or by sending an email to enablement@hycu.com. Multi-Cloud Incentive Program and Streamlined Deal Registration: HYCU has expanded its current partner Program to include a comprehensive multi-cloud focus. Partners now, in addition to getting paid by the Cloud Providers, also get direct incentives from HYCU for enabling the Customers Cloud journey. HYCU has also simplified the deal reg process along with increasing opportunities for incentives and movement between tiers of the program from Authorized to Premier.

“The evolution of data protection towards a SaaS model, not just in terms of acquisition and consumption but also for the capability to deploy manage and support as a service without needing its own infrastructure, continues to move rapidly,” said Philippe Nicolas, Principal and Founder, Coldago Research. “HYCU has been at the forefront of the backup as a service movement with their multi-cloud data management, migration and DR as a service capabilities, thanks to a strong agent-less design and implementation. As a technology provider, they already demonstrated very comprehensive cloud integration and capabilities with GCP and Azure that naturally evolves into this Cloud Service Provider Program. CSPs now have a true cloud-native data management solution to bolster their own management framework.”



About HYCU

HYCU makes it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple, multi-cloud world. The pioneering enterprise software company specializes in multi-cloud data backup, management, migration, protection and recovery for on-premises and hyper-converged (HCI), Google Cloud, Azure Cloud and multi-cloud infrastructures. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU harnesses 25 years of sophisticated IT experience, insights from over one million users, and work with more than 25,000 customers worldwide to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the multi-cloud space. HYCU’s flagship products, a purpose-built Data Protection solution for Nutanix, a managed Data Protection as a service for Google Cloud Platform and Azure Cloud, and HYCU Protégé a Multi-Cloud Data Protection Solution are acclaimed in the industry and features performance and value that are unmatched.

Don Jennings HYCU, Inc. 617-791-1710 don.jennings@hycu.com