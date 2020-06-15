OSS Orders for New U.S. Navy AI Threat Detection System Top $1.0 Million

/EIN News/ -- ESCONDIDO, Calif. , June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, has received more than $1.0 million in prototype orders for a military airborne AI threat detection system from a U.S. Navy prime contractor. More than $676,000 in orders have now shipped, with a purchase order for $350,00 in additional engineering work underway.

The new OSS AI on the Fly® system consists of a custom all-in-one rugged server using Gen 4 PCIe interconnect and NVMe storage, and powered by the latest GPU accelerators. The system has been designed for U.S. Navy P3 and P8-A aircraft to detect and identify enemy threats using AI algorithms, allowing the aircraft crew to take action in real time.

“By creating an AI-powered data center in the sky, this project represents a quantum leap in threat detection systems for P3 and P8-A Navy surveillance aircraft,” commented Jim Ison, OSS chief sales and marketing officer. “Our solution was chosen because of our proven capabilities with similar deployments and our continued edge AI technology leadership, including being first-to-market with PCIe Gen 4 technology that doubles the performance of HPC deployments on the edge.”

“These orders also underscore the unique capabilities and benefits of our award-winning AI on the Fly technology , including exceptional datacenter performance in a small, lightweight design that does not rely on slow wireless connections to a remote datacenter to make critical decisions,” added Ison. “As with our flash storage systems also used by the U.S. Navy, we anticipate the prototyping of this edge AI system will lead to full production orders for use on these aircraft and potentially others.”

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’ and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including the timing of purchase order revenue recognition, the fulfillment of current purchase orders, the receipt and fulfillment of future purchase orders, the fitness of the system for surveillance aircraft, the specifications of the system actually delivered, the performance of the system in products manufactured by third parties; as well as other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

