Apostle Courage Igene Releases “Save the Dates” for September Through December 2020
In addition to releasing his Summer schedule, Courage Igene recently shared the schedule for ministry engagements from September to DecemberRICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In addition to releasing his schedule for Summer 2020, Apostle Courage Igene is proud to release the slate of ministry engagements for September through December 2020.
Courage Igene is the senior pastor of All Nations Church and the founder of Joshua Generation Ministries. He regularly speaks at ministry events and engagements to help people grow and learn about their faith and love for God.
September will kick off with the Dallas Prophetic Power Night on Friday, September 4. All Nations Church in Hudson, New York, will celebrate its seventh anniversary from September 18-20. The Super Sunday Encounter will take place in Mesa and Tucson, Arizona, on Sunday, September 27.
Throughout the entirety of October, Apostle Courage Igene will be away on international mission travels. Courage Igene will celebrate his birthday at a special celebration in Dallas, Texas, on November 1. Further, the November to Remember Convention will take place in Mesa, Arizona, from November 9 through November 16.
To close out 2020, Courage Igene has several engagements planned throughout the month of December. Divine Exemption Services will take place in Dallas, Texas, Hudson, New York, Mesa, Arizona, and Tucson, Arizona during the month. Finally, there will be a special End of Year Crossover Weekend from December 29 through the 31.
There will also be 70 days of prayer and a fasting rally, which will take place between December 1, 2020 and February 8, 2021.
Apostle Courage Igene is excited to welcome others to his engagements for the remainder of 2020 and beyond.
For more information, please visit http://courageigene.com/.
About Apostle Courage Igene
Apostle Courage Igene is the president and founder of the All Nations Church where he dedicates his time and energy to helping people grow and find their love of both faith and God. Born in Nigeria, Apostle Courage Igene has lived his adult life in the United States. While not working at the All Nations Church, he has written multiple books which relate to his passion for faith.
