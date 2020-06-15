Sysco Launches New Interactive Virtual ‘Restaurant Readiness Tool’ for Operators

360-Degree Experience Helps Operators Easily Find Best Practices and Products to Inspire Customer Confidence

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sysco announced the launch of its Restaurant Readiness Tool, a first-of-its kind simulation that intuitively provides a comprehensive view of best practices, key considerations and essential supplies for operators re-opening their restaurants as COVID-19 stay-at-home orders continue to ease.



The Restaurant Readiness Tool enables operators to tour a virtual restaurant where they experience an immersive, 360-degree view of the establishment. Users can navigate through the restaurant, clicking various icons for each area and foodservice role to learn about best practices for ensuring the health and safety of both guests and employees. This is accomplished through a series of videos, lists of recommended products and links to helpful services, all with seamless access to Sysco’s state-of-the-art shopping platform, Sysco SHOP. For more information, visit https://foodie.sysco.com/virtual-restaurant/ .

“Sysco’s Restaurant Readiness Tool was designed to simplify the re-opening planning process for operators as they navigate a constantly evolving dining environment,” said Brian Todd, Sysco’s senior vice president of merchandising and marketing. “To be at the heart of food and service means that we feel an urgency to provide these tools and resources for the benefit of all operators. We are committed to supporting restaurant businesses everywhere and ensuring that operators have the information they need to inspire consumer confidence in dining out.”

Operators will also find access to other tools, resources and services, including a Snapback Toolkit, which contains downloadable checklists for restaurant re-opening and information about how Sysco can help operators optimize their menu, including developing contactless menus utilizing QR codes.



Throughout the pandemic, Sysco has provided numerous tools, resources and services to help restaurants succeed during this challenging environment. Operators can find these resources on Sysco’s Foodie website, including access to webinars about re-opening planning, as well as information about establishing takeout/delivery service, pop-up grocery markets and other platforms to help them succeed.

