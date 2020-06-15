SolarTech Energy Systems Joins NeoVolta Elite Dealer Network

Program Provides Priority Leads to High Producing Dealers

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – San Diego–based SolarTech Energy Systems has agreed to become an elite dealer of NeoVolta home solar storage systems . NeoVolta manufactures the NV14 and NV24 home solar storage systems . With this arrangement, SolarTech will purchase NeoVolta solar batteries for residential installation across Southern California, while qualifying for exclusive sales and marketing benefits.



“We’re very proud of this strategic alignment with the NeoVolta brand,” said Grant Magoffin, SolarTech’s Director of Operations. “We feel they provide the safest battery chemistry and a unique technology that makes them one of the premier solutions in home solar storage.”

SolarTech has played an important role in making San Diego the second-largest solar market in the U.S., according to a survey by the Environment America Research & Policy Center. San Diego ranked second in both solar installed per capita and total solar installed in 2019 and 2020 .

The NeoVolta NV14, named one of Solar Power World’s “ 2019 Top Solar Storage Products ,” has high storage capacity of 14.4 kilowatt-hours. This can be amplified to 24.0 kWh with the optional NV24 battery add-on, making it one of the highest-capacity systems in its class—without the expense of adding a second inverter. The inverter can discharge 7.7 kilowatts of instantaneous power, more than most mainstream competitors. And NeoVolta’s lithium iron phosphate chemistry is the safest and longest-lasting solar battery technology on the market.

The NV14 and NV24 are approved for a rebate under California’s Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP). By combining the SGIP rebate with the federal investment tax credit , which reduces the battery cost by an additional 26%, California homeowners may be able to save more than 50% on the installation of a high-performance NeoVolta solar storage system.

“SolarTech is one of the largest residential solar installers in Southern California, and we’re delighted to forge this relationship with them,” said NeoVolta CEO Brent Willson. “As one of NeoVolta’s elite dealers, they have demonstrated the highest standards of quality and service. SolarTech is an integral part of our mission to deliver energy resilience and utility savings to homeowners.”

For more information visit: http://www.neovolta.com email us: IR@NeoVolta.com or call us: 858-239-2029

