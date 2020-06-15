Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2029-2030

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, NASDAQ: VZ) today announced that it will redeem the following outstanding notes (the “Notes”) on July 15, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”):







CUSIP Number Title of Note Principal

Amount

Outstanding Principal

Amount to be

Redeemed 92346MEF4

92346MEH0

92346MER8

92346MET4

92346MFB2

92346MEV9 4.100% Verizon InterNotes® due January 15, 2029

3.700% Verizon InterNotes® due February 15, 2029

3.550% Verizon InterNotes® due March 15, 2029

3.350% Verizon InterNotes® due April 15, 2029

3.200% Verizon InterNotes® due May 15, 2029

3.250% Verizon InterNotes® due May 15, 2029 $2,865,000

$1,024,000

$2,314,000

$850,000

$797,000

$1,122,000 $2,865,000

$1,024,000

$2,314,000

$850,000

$797,000

$1,122,000 92346MEX5

92346MEZ0

92346MBZ3

92346MCF6

92346MCP4

92346MCV1

92346MCX7 3.250% Verizon InterNotes® due May 15, 2029

3.250% Verizon InterNotes® due May 15, 2029

3.950% Verizon InterNotes® due February 15, 2030

3.900% Verizon InterNotes® due March 15, 2030

4.050% Verizon InterNotes® due May 15, 2030

4.100% Verizon InterNotes® due June 15, 2030

4.150% Verizon InterNotes® due June 15, 2030 $1,041,000

$515,000

$2,452,000

$960,000

$1,233,000

$962,000

$1,476,000

$1,041,000

$515,000

$2,452,000

$960,000

$1,233,000

$962,000

$1,476,000

The redemption price for each of the Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of such Note, plus accrued interest on the principal amount being redeemed to the Redemption Date.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In this communication we have made forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but only predictions and generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as “will,” “may,” “should,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “appear,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Factors that could materially affect these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Eligible holders are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events might or might not occur. We cannot assure you that projected results or events will be achieved.

