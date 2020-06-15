SOTIO to Present New Preclinical Data on IL-15 Superagonist, SO-C101, at the 2020 AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, June 15, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- SOTIO, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company and Cytune Pharma, both owned by PPF Group, announced that they will present new preclinical data on SO-C101, an IL-15 superagonist currently being studied in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, in a virtual poster presentation at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II being held from June 22-24, 2020.

Poster presentation details

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the SOTIO website once the presentation concludes.

Cytune Pharma is responsible for the clinical development of SO-C101, SOTIO is sponsor of the Phase 1 clinical trial.

About SOTIO SOTIO is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. SOTIO’s robust clinical pipeline includes a differentiated superagonist of the attractive immuno-oncology target IL-15, a platform to streamline personalized active immune cell therapies and a new generation of potent and stable antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO a.s. in selected countries.

Contacts

Company contact Richard Kapsa Head of Communication T: (+420) 224 174 448 M: (+420) 603 280 971 kapsa@sotio.com

Media contact Kirsten Frazer, Ph.D. LifeSci Communications T: +1 646-863-0222 kfrazer@lifescicomms.com

Keywords: Drug Evaluation, Preclinical; Medical Oncology; IL15 protein, human; Interleukin-15; CD8-Positive T-Lymphocytes;

Published by B3C newswire and shared through Newronic®