Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,089 in the last 365 days.

SOTIO to Present New Preclinical Data on IL-15 Superagonist, SO-C101, at the 2020 AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II

SOTIO logo

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, June 15, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- SOTIO, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company and Cytune Pharma, both owned by PPF Group, announced that they will present new preclinical data on SO-C101, an IL-15 superagonist currently being studied in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, in a virtual poster presentation at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II being held from June 22-24, 2020.

Poster presentation details

 

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the SOTIO website once the presentation concludes.

Cytune Pharma is responsible for the clinical development of SO-C101, SOTIO is sponsor of the Phase 1 clinical trial.

 

About SOTIO SOTIO is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. SOTIO’s robust clinical pipeline includes a differentiated superagonist of the attractive immuno-oncology target IL-15, a platform to streamline personalized active immune cell therapies and a new generation of potent and stable antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO a.s. in selected countries.

Contacts

Company contact Richard Kapsa Head of Communication T: (+420) 224 174 448 M: (+420) 603 280 971 kapsa@sotio.com

Media contact Kirsten Frazer, Ph.D. LifeSci Communications T: +1 646-863-0222 kfrazer@lifescicomms.com

 

Keywords: Drug Evaluation, Preclinical; Medical Oncology; IL15 protein, human; Interleukin-15; CD8-Positive T-Lymphocytes;

 

Published by B3C newswire and shared through Newronic®

You just read:

SOTIO to Present New Preclinical Data on IL-15 Superagonist, SO-C101, at the 2020 AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.