Nokia expands 5G ReefShark chipset portfolio with Broadcom collaboration

Companies to focus on the development of silicon technology, expanding range of ReefShark chipsets

15 June 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and Broadcom today announced that they are collaborating on the development of advanced semiconductor technologies, including new custom system-on-chip (SoC) processors, which will be integrated into Nokia’s “5G Powered by ReefShark” portfolio. The collaboration further expands the range of Nokia ReefShark chipsets available for 5G solutions and will improve both the system performance and energy footprint of 5G networks.

The two companies will work to develop new custom system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, which utilize Nokia’s wireless technology and Broadcom’s expertise in application-specific integrated circuit ASIC technologies. The added performance brought by custom silicon solutions is crucial in realizing the capabilities and benefits of 5G and delivering on its requirements. While collaborating with Broadcom, Nokia continues to further expand its silicon capabilities and improve the penetration of ReefShark solutions in its AirScale radio access portfolio.

These new chipsets are designed to be deployed in several building blocks of Nokia’s AirScale radio access solution. By deploying ReefShark-based products, operators will benefit from a reduction in size and power consumption, while also seeing a boost to capacity and overall performance with a lower total cost of ownership.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “This important collaboration highlights our continued commitment to developing our “5G Powered by ReefShark” chipset portfolio and ensures that our 5G solutions deliver a best-in-class performance to our customers. We are delighted to bring Broadcom’s silicon technology leadership and best-in-class ASIC capability to the table, allowing us to deliver a high performance and serve our customers’ needs as the demand for 5G services increases.”

Frank Ostojic, SVP and General Manager of ASIC Products Division at Broadcom, said: “We are excited to partner with Nokia to develop and deploy highly integrated custom silicon solutions for 5G infrastructure. Nokia and Broadcom’s collaboration accelerates silicon innovation and enables operators and end users to realize the unprecedented benefits of 5G.”

