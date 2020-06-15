Wimsatt Building Materials Improves Distribution Efficiency with Descartes and Geotab

/EIN News/ -- WATERLOO, Ontario, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Wayne, Michigan-based Wimsatt Building Materials, a Midwestern distributor of quality exterior building products, is using Descartes Route Planner™ On-demand and Geotab® GO™ devices to help make its distribution network in Michigan and Northern Ohio more efficient.



“We now have the tools to automate formerly manual processes, which increases our efficiency in vehicle routing, asset tracking, fleet maintenance, Department of Transportation (DOT) compliance and more,” said Barry Crane, Director of Logistics at Wimsatt Building Materials. “Our Descartes/Geotab solution has allowed us to improve asset utilization, refine our processes, and increase our organization’s efficiency, resulting in higher levels of customer service with lower operational cost.”

Descartes Route Planner On-demand provides an easy and affordable way to optimize and dispatch routes as well as track delivery status in real-time. This cloud-based route optimization and execution solution combines sophisticated planning and execution functionality in an easy-to-use environment. It optimizes delivery routes by taking into account geographic location, customer time windows, truck capacities and other physical constraints. The solution is available on the Geotab Marketplace , an extensive and growing ecosystem of business-focused applications, hardware Add-ons and software Add-ins used by companies with fleets large and small.

Geotab is a global leader in IoT and connected vehicles. Descartes offers the Geotab GO device as part of its integrated routing, mobile and telematics solution suite. With Geotab GO devices, fleets can securely capture accurate data for improved fleet management, including vehicle location data, vehicle health assessments, in-vehicle driver coaching, collision detection and notification, advanced data capture and more.

“As professional contractors, our customers require timely and accurate deliveries to keep their crews operating efficiently, and that’s especially critical as they combat the labor shortage in our industry,” said Rob G. Hoffman, President & COO of Wimsatt Building Materials. “Our customers’ needs, along with our culture of continuous improvement, mandate that we continue to elevate our industry’s expectations of building material delivery services. Descartes and Geotab have provided us with a platform that allows us to deliver on that mission.”

“We’re pleased to help Wimsatt achieve distribution efficiencies that are contributing to high standards of customer service,” said James Wee, Vice President of Sales at Descartes. “By collaborating with Geotab, we can create greater awareness for the value of combining advanced route planning with vehicle telematics and equip customers with the tools to help better manage drivers, vehicles and overall delivery performance.”

About Wimsatt Building Materials

Wimsatt Building Materials Corporation is a distributor of quality steep slope & low slope roofing, exterior cladding, windows & doors, and specialty building materials. We are the leader in unassisted rooftop delivery, pioneering the service in Michigan over 30 years ago and continuing to perfect it in conjunction with maintaining an unrivaled inventory of shingles. We serve builders and contractors with our Gold Standard Service Experience from eight locations across Michigan and Northern Ohio. For more information, visit wimsattdirect.com .

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab’s products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn .

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

