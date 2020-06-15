Smart Sand, Inc. Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Standards

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) (the “Company”) announced today that it has received notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance for continued listing on Nasdaq.

On May 14, 2020, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that for 30 consecutive business days preceding the date of the notice, the bid price of the Company’s common stock had closed below the $1.00 per share minimum required for continued listing on Nasdaq pursuant to Nasdaq minimum bid price requirements. On June 11, 2020, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that for 10 consecutive business days from May 28, 2020 through June 10, 2020, the bid price of the Company’s common stock had closed at or above $1.00 per share and the Company had regained compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing rules.

Charles Young, Smart Sand’s Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are pleased to have regained compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing rules. We remain focused on providing the highest quality products and services to our customers throughout the country.”

About Smart Sand:

Smart Sand is a fully integrated frac sand supply and services company, offering complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions to its customers. The Company produces low-cost, high quality Northern White frac sand and offers proppant logistics and wellsite storage solutions to customers through its in-basin transloading terminal and SmartSystems™ wellsite proppant storage capabilities. The Company provides products and services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies. For more information, please visit www.smartsand.com.

Contact:

Josh Jayne

Phone: (281) 231-2660

Email: jjayne@smartsand.com

Lee Beckelman

Phone: (281) 231-2660

E-mail: lbeckelman@smartsand.com