New Ranking On ITFirms: Shopify Development Companies

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptly said, when one door closes, another opens and this closed-door becomes a huge opportunity for the digital retail.

What does this PR talks about: As Shopify emerges as an inexpensive e-commerce platform, uplifting the small businesses to go digital – ITFirms scratched out the best Shopify service providers.

Shopify as a saviour of small businesses: Independent small businesses are choosing an e-commerce platform as it necessarily doesn't require any tools. Amongst the best point-of-sale platforms available in 2020 like WooCommerce, Squarespace, Wix.com, Magento, Shopify Plus, Big Cartel, BigCommerce, Magento, Salesforce Commerce Cloud (Demandware) and Volusion, 'Shopify' has become a proprietary e-commerce platform that offers start-ups or small businesses the ability to set up their online stores, place advertisements, process payments, fulfil orders, manage inventory and more. Available for a small monthly fee ranging from $29-$299 plus credit card processing fees – it offers an inexpensive solution and a profitable alternative to Amazon (that takes a chunk of every sale). Shopify has also introduced a plan for large companies, which takes a cut of sales.

Why ITFirms chose Best Shopify Developers: Businesses have a growing appetite to sell to the consumers directly, which affords brands a direct link to customers, freeing them from the whims and changing marketplace policies. Shopify has introduced several tools to assist businesses during the pandemic from making gift-cards available to facilitating curbside pickups and extending cash advances and loans. Much interestingly, it introduced a consumer-facing app that offers a spin on the Amazon marketplace, allowing shoppers to search for retailers they're interested in, follow them, track orders and analyze their purchase behaviour. Being perceived as saviours of small businesses, ITFirms announced a list of best Shopify developers:

1. Elsner Technologies

2. Mobikasa

3. Brainvire Infotech Inc.

4. Absolute Web Services

5. Konstant Infosolutions

6. Rave Digital

7. Huemor Designs

8. iTechArt

9. Mutual Mobile

10. End Point

